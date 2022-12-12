The movement in the community of Bald Knob to elevate its youth sports programs continues now that it appears the Lady Bulldogs softball program will be adding a new team.

Bald Knob City Councilman Dennis Rutherford, head of the Parks and Recreation committee, said the committee met with John Falwell, who is wanting to add a junior high girls softball team. Rutherford said “He said a lot of the other schools already have them but we do not.”

