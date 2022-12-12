The movement in the community of Bald Knob to elevate its youth sports programs continues now that it appears the Lady Bulldogs softball program will be adding a new team.
Bald Knob City Councilman Dennis Rutherford, head of the Parks and Recreation committee, said the committee met with John Falwell, who is wanting to add a junior high girls softball team. Rutherford said “He said a lot of the other schools already have them but we do not.”
Rutherford said the junior high girls would play in just the summer months, and also said Falwell was going to talk to Bald Knob School Superintendent Melissa Gipson to see if the school would pay for the umpires.
“We’ll sign them up at $50 a person just like we do our other kids so they will be insured,” councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said. “We need this for them girls because there is not enough teams in the league at that age group for them to have any competitive play like two or three games. If they don’t play there, they don’t get a chance to play until they’re old enough to play senior softball at the school and it’s just not right. We have a lot of girls signup who are that age and there just ain’t no teams for them to play on.”
Rutherford also noted that Falwell said he has had several different coaches contacting him wanting to know if Bald Knob was going to play this year. Mayor Barth Grayson asked Rutherford if there was a reason not to have the girls play and Rutherford said “not that I know of.”
Grayson said he did not see a reason not to have the junior high girls play softball. Smith made the motions for the girls to participate in a junior high softball girls program at the city ball park. Rutherford seconded that motion and it passed unanimously.
