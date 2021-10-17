BALD KNOB — Bald Knob braved the storm that threatened the county but the Bulldogs could not hold back Heber Springs.
The tears from the players and the coaches fell to the muddy soggy ground of Bulldog Stadium, as there would be no celebration of a homecoming victory for Bald Knob.
Heber Springs scored the winning touchdown with just 15 seconds left in regulation and defeated Bald Knob 14-7, and extended the Bulldogs losing streak to seven games.
Bald Knob coach Lonnie Roberson gathered his team at the 30-yard line and told his team that he was proud of each one and the effort against the Panthers.
The offensive game plan for the Bulldogs was to control the clock by running the ball featuring senior quarterback Leason Pierce.
In the first half of the game, the Bulldogs offense ran for 75 yards of total offense and scored a touchdown in the second quarter.
Heber Springs coach Todd Wood and his staff at halftime made a couple of adjustment to their defense and looking to give the Panthers offense a chance to find success.
Wood said that the key play of the game was the interception made by junior defensive back Kenyan Sneed and he ran the ball back 53 yards for the touchdown and tied the score at seven.
“It was the turn of the game, they fly to the ball and that is what they did tonight,” Wood said. “They put us in position to win this ballgame. You want a stop instead you get a pick six, it was the turning point.”
The interception was a pass that bounced off of the shoulder pads of Bulldogs wide receiver Samuel Brewster and found Sneed waiting to catch the ball with nothing but the wet grass and the end zone between him.
With the score tied and time ticking down, Bald Knob had the football for one last drive.
With the ball rest on the 35-yard line, Wood called a blitz and it worked. His defense overwhelmed the Bulldogs at the line of scrimmage and defensive end Lucas Langster caught and sacked Pierce.
Heber Springs quarterback Easton Cusick and the offense took over on downs and he calmly went to work against the Bulldogs.
The winning drive covered just 37 yards and Cusick would used six offensive plays to get his team across the goal line.
Looking at fourth down, Cusick brought his team up to the line of scrimmage and he received the snap. He then rolled to his right a little and breaking free in the middle sophomore running back Parker Brown.
Cusick came in the game in the first half when starting quarterback Xander Lindley was injured what appeared to be an ankle injury.
“He had to step up tonight,” Wood said, about Cusick.
“He was thrown into that situation but he has been there before, he done what he is always done - he is a leader.”
Roberson talking to his team after the game just wanted them to know how proud he was with the effort they gave on the field.
“I can’t be more proud of the ways to guys fight,” Roberson said. “Obviously, when it gets down to the end of the game, there tired snd we made some mistakes and we let them off of the hook.”
