CAVE CITY — The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs softball team improved to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the 3A-2 conference with a 16-0 win over Cave City on Tuesday.
Bald Knob finished third in the regular-season league standings at 6-2. Clinton is the league champion with an 8-0 record. Rose Bud is second at 7-1.
In the win over Cave City, Bald Knob scored three times in the first, twice in the second, five times in the third and six times in the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs had 21 hits while allowing only two hits.
Reese Brimer led Bald Knob with four runs scored. Scoring twice each were Ada Zomant, Madyson Shoebottom, Sadie Clark, Treasure Smithson and Laryn Glaze. Also scoring were Faith Pickens and Mary Bryant.
Madyson Shoebottom led Bald Knob with four hits and five RBI. She hit a homer in the win.
Brimer, Zomant and Clark had three hits apiece. Collecting two hits were Adrianna Shoebottom, Pickens and Smithson. Also getting hits were Glaze and Bryant.
Madyson Shoebottom got the win. She gave up two hits in four innings of work. She struck out 11.
