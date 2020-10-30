Under a full moon, Bald Knob took the field at home the night before Halloween hoping to cast a spell on Central Arkansas Christian.
The magic for the Bulldogs lasted the entire game and Bald Knob defeated Central Arkansas Christian 35-14 to stay in the state playoff chase.
“They played hard, our defense played hard and our offense showed up,” Bald Knob football coach Lynn Garner said. “When you got kids that play hard for four quarters you always have a shot. I am proud of them.”
Late in the first half, senior wide receiver Matt Smith seemed to float through the air toward a pass thrown by the Bulldogs junior quarterback Leason Pierce. He cradled the ball into his hands and made one move to his right and seemed to disappear for 34 yards to score the third touchdown of the first half.
Bald Knob’s defense made a goal-line stand and forced CAC running back Tyler Williams into dropping the snap in a wildcat formation with the ball resting on the 2-yard line.
Williams dropped the ball at the Bulldogs’ 8-yard line and senior linebacker Michael Wingo fell on the loose ball.
The spell continued for the Bulldogs as they were able to take that turnover and spin it into a touchdown scoring drive.
The drive included a 85-yard run by senior running back for the Bulldogs Josh Clark.
Central Arkansas Christian football coach Tommy Shoemaker said his team did not play the way it is capable of performing,
“I give Ball Knob credit, their kids came out and played,” Shoemaker said. “We were not prepared and I take the blame for that. We did not execute the way we were supposed and we turn the ball over three times in the first half; cannot win turning the ball over like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.