BALD KNOB — The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs softball team made quick work of Riverview, beating the Lady Raiders 23-1 on Tuesday.
With the win, Bald Knob improves to 6-2 on the season.
Bald Knob scored 13 runs in the first inning and 10 in the second inning. The game was called after the top of the third.
Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said her team played hard.
“It’s hard because you want to tell your girls to keep playing,” She said. “They want the other team to be successful also. We have to learn as we go. We just worked on things we needed to work on. We had some batters who haven’t been hitting but got some hits today. That will help them improve their confidence and their swings.
“We also cleaned up our infield. We’ve still got a few errors to work on.”
Bald Knob also did not use its top pitcher, Madison Shoebottom.
Reese Brimer pitched for the Lady Bulldogs. She gave up one run, which was unearned, in the top of the first. She struck out three while allowing only one hit.
“She got some good work,” Mitsunaga said of Brimer. “She throws strikes for us. She is very consistent. She just doesn’t have the movement that Madison has.”
Riverview scored first when Daisy Basinger singled and scored.
Bald Knob came back with 13 runs in the bottom of the first.
Brimer was 4 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI. She also had a home run.
Adrianna Shoebottom was 3 for 3 with 4 runs scored. She also had two RBI. Madyson Shoebottom was 4 for 4 with 3 runs scored. She had 6 RBI with a home run.
Sadie Clark scored three runs. Scoring two each were Mary Bryant and Ada Zomant. Also scoring runs were Grayson Passmore, Laryn Glaze, Treasure Smithson and Vallery Converse.
Mitsunaga said she thinks her team will finish second in the 3A-2 conference standings.
“That will give us an automatic berth into the regional,” she said. “I suspect that we will make it out of the regional and into the state tournament.”
