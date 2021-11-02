DALLAS (AP) — Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points for the first time in franchise history to hold off a late Dallas rally and beat the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 alone in the second quarter when the Heat outscored the Mavericks 46-32 to take a 70-62 halftime lead. Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Miami's top scorers did so from all over the court. Butler sank 15 of 17 free throws while Lowry hit six of nine 3-pointers. The Heat shot 52% behind the arc.
"You want to be able to maximize your offense in all the different ways in your menu without feeling like you're taking turns," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Luka Doncic scored a season-high 33 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games.
Miami is off to its first 6-1 start since the 2012-13 season, when it won the second of its three NBA championships.
"The Heat, I would consider them the best team in the league right now," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said.
Dallas' Jalen Brunson had a season-high 25 points in his first start of the season, necessitated by injuries that have sidelined big men Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.
Porzingis missed his fourth straight game with lower back tightness. Kleber, who started Sunday's win over Sacramento in Porzingis' place, left that game late in the first period and will be out 7-10 days with a left oblique strain.
The Mavericks got out to a 20-9 lead seven minutes into the game, hitting four of their first six 3-pointers before the Heat pushed back, led by Herro's second-quarter scoring.
Miami led 97-81 with 2:12 to play in the third quarter when Dallas began its run. The Mavericks pulled within 101-95 two minutes into the fourth period before the Heat held them off down the stretch.
Spoelstra said Herro made his largest improvements over the summer.
"People are noticing now from a lot of work that happened behind the scenes," Spoelstra said.
BUCKS 117, PISTONS 89
DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in Milwaukee's rout of Detroit.
The Bucks, who ended a three-game losing streak, also got 16 points from Pat Connaughton and reserve Jordan Nwora.
Jerami Grant led the Pistons (1-6) with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13.
Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer's draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. He is shooting 13.6% (3 of 22) thus far and has missed all 14 3-point attempts.
The Bucks expanded their lead to 29 points in the third quarter and cruised to the easy win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.