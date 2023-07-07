PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bailey Tardy picked a good time and a beautiful location to play her best golf.

Tardy made eagle on the par-5 sixth hole at Pebble Beach for the second straight day as part of a torrid start to her second round Friday in the U.S. Women's Open, and she held steady the rest of the way for a 4-under 68 and a two-shot lead.

