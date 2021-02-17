KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 93-73 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday night.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test for a Tennessee player led to a one-day postponement.
John Fulkerson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Jaden Springer added 16 points and Yves Pons had 10 for the Volunteers (15-5, 8-5 Southeastern Conference).
AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (5-10, 3-8) with 20 points. Keyshawn Bryant and TJ Moss each scored 15.
Tennessee expanded its 11-point halftime lead to 89-69 late in the second half thanks to a 17-7 run. Fulkerson had eight points in that burst.
Bailey hit 4 of 7 3-pointers and had 14 points to lead Tennessee to a 50-39 halftime advantage. Spring connected on a buzzer-beater jumper to score 10 in the opening half. The Vols were good on 6 of 13 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.
No. 17 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 89, ARIZONA STATE 71
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 17 Southern California beat Arizona State to stay atop the Pac-12.
Isaiah Mobley added 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Tahj Eaddy had 18 points for the Trojans, who improved to 18-3 to start a season for the first time since 1973-74. They're 12-2 in the league and have won 13 of 14 overall.
Pac-12 scoring leader Remy Martin scored 30 points — three off his career high — for Arizona State (7-10, 4-7). Kimani Lawrence added 12 points.
The Mobley brothers dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half, outscoring Arizona State 18-10 on their own.
NO. 22 LOYOLA CHICAGO 54, VALPARAISO 52
CHICAGO (AP) — Keith Clemons scored 16 points, Cameron Krutwig added 13 and No. 22 Loyola Chicago made a defensive stop in the final seconds to finish off Valparaiso.
The Ramblers (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won 12 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to 20 games. Loyola lost its previous game, 51-50, in overtime at Drake on Sunday.
Zion Morgan had 15 points and Ben Krikke and Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points apiece for Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9).
NO. 23 KANSAS 59, KANSAS STATE 41
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson added 11 and Kansas beat Kansas State.
The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) held the Wildcats to a season low in points despite a ho-hum offensive performance.
Dajuan Gordon scored 12 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats (5-18, 1-13) have lost a school-record 13 straight games and Kansas has won four straight by double digits.
