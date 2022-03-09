FAYETTEVILLE — The Beebe Badgers boys indoor track team is the 2022 Class 5A state champions.
Beebe won the meet, which took place two weeks ago at the John McDonnell Indoor Track Center, with 71 points. Jonesboro was second with 66 points.
“We felt like we had a good team,” Beebe coach Mark Pinkerton said. “We’ve been talking about the outdoor title. With the indoor, you just don’t know. It was exciting. It’s something they’ve worked for for several years. We’ve got a bunch of seniors on the team who have stay committed and worked really hard. They earned what they got.”
Pinkerton said senior Adrian Carranco performed well, a day after the basketball season ended. Carranco, who signed to run track at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
“He had just got done with basketball,” Pinkerton said. “He ends up winning the triple jump with a distance of 44 feet 6.5 inches. It was one of the best jumps in the history of Beebe.”
Pinkerton said Carranco would have been runner up in the 400-meter dash, but he was disqualified for crossing out of his lane.
Carranco was on the 1,600-meter relay team, which won the state title with a time of 3 minutes, 34. 33 seconds. Also on the team was Will Rudd, Noah Menzies and Tyjuan Huffman.
“Will Rudd was just an ironman,” Pinkerton said. “He was on the 4x800 relay; he ran the 1,600; he ran the 800 and the 1,600. Tyjuan Huffman was the runner-up in the 200, runner up in the long jump, 4x400 relay. Ethan Abernathy was the runner-up in the pole vault.”
Huffman was seventh in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.29 seconds. He was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.77 seconds.
Menzies was third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.04 seconds.
Rudd finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.44. He was fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:51.38.
Brandon Burkett was eighth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.79 seconds.
Beebe was fourth in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 9:09.63. Running were Rudd, Menzies, Ethan Clark and Maverick Walker.
Abernathy was second in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet.
Huffman was second in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 5 inches.
Trenton Collins was was fifth in the shot with a throw of 41 feet, 4 inches.
Pinkerton said his team has its sights set on winning the Class 5A state outdoor championship.
“The outdoor is a whole different animal,” he said. “You’ve got another hurdle event. You’ve got the discus. You have the 4x200 relay and 4x100 relay. It’s different, but we have a shot if the kids don’t get relaxed and comfortable thinking they’ve already won it. They’ve got to stay focused. We’ve talked about the outdoor all year.”
Beebe hosts the Badger Relays at Bro Erwin Stadium on April 14.
