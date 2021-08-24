Beebe coach Chris Gunter said he thinks his team can take a big step forward in his third year as coach.
“We were transitioning from the Dead T to the spread and I think we laid a good foundation that first year,” he said. “We had 80 kids on the roster and kind of turned over the whole mentality of the program.”
Gunter said he had a small senior class last year and the roster was down when the team returned to practice during the COVID-19 dead period.
“We had five seniors … that really thrust some kids into roles where they were not physically and mentally ready for,” he said. “In the short term, it wasn’t fun. Long term, those kids got really valuable reps that I’m grateful for now.
“We’ve been talking about how when we put a product on the field that we do not take a step back. We’re building on that foundation.”
Gunter said his non conference schedule will be tough.
“I think it will prepare us for what I think is the toughest conference in high school football,” Gunter said, referring to the 5A-Central, which includes Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, Maumelle, White Hall, Watson Chapel and Jacksonville. Non-conference opponents include Greenbrier, Morrilton and Lonoke.
Zach Grant will start at quarterback.
“He split time last year with Gannon Roberts,” Gunter said. “Those reps are pretty valuable. He’s been in there and seeing the boards flying a little bit.”
Logan Roberts will be a three-year starter at receiver. He caught 29 passes for 400 yards and three scores a year ago.
“You can’t find a better kid than Logan,” Gunter said. “The offense will really be focused around him.”
Another outside receiver will be Aridan Craranco.
“He’s also split time at quarterback,” Gunter said. “He’s got some tools that Zach doesn’t have. It also makes sure we have a secure backup.”
Gunter said his running backs provide a 1-2 punch with Joseph Smith and Chris Benton.
“Chris is a bruiser type and he also starts at defensive end,” Gunter said. “I think they will both give us something pretty special.”
Jayden Smith will also play receiver.
“Pound for pound, he’s one of the best players on the football team,” Gunter said. “His ability to get in there and mix it up and block, being a receiving threat and a running threat, is great. He also starts at safety for us.”
Andrew Jolly heads up the offensive line at center.
“He’s a smaller cat up front, but he’s done a really good job of growing from last year and using the reps that he got,” Gunter said. “He’s learned the nuances of the position, and how a smaller guy can use his pad level on the defenders.”
Ethan McNully will be a two-year starter at right tackle.
“He’s probably the biggest and longest player who has grown by leaps and bounds,” Gunter said. “He’s very cerebral. He’s really come a long ways.”
The Badgers have a new defensive coordinator in Tate Benton, who was a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt University.
“The defense has changed some as he has come in here and put his thumbprint on it,” Gunter said. “He adds tremendous value to our staff.
“He’ll be running a 4-2-5. He’s moved some guys around.”
Benton will start at defensive end. Also on the defensive line will be Evan Williams.
The secondary will include cornerbacks Brooks Nail and Aiden Brinsfield.
“Both of those guys give us tremendous experience out there on the edge,” Gunter said. “They are really coming into their own at that position.”
Jayden Smith will start at free safety. Others who will see time there are Daygen West and Clay Queen.
One of the linebackers this year is newcomer Travis Free, who is a member of the wrestling team.
“He’s got tremendous body control and awareness of where the ball is,” Gunter said. “I’m really excited to see Travis get out there and mix it up.”
Cole Dismang will also play linebacker.
“Cole is a guy who just embodies what I’d like for this program to be about,” Gunter said. “He was thrust into a role as a linebacker last year. To be honest, he should not be out on the field in a 5A game. I don’t say that talking bad about Cole. I wish everyone on this team had Cole’s attitude and heart.”
