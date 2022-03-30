BEEBE — The Beebe Badgers swept Jacksonville on Tuesday in a doubleheader 10-2 and 13-0, improving their overall record 8-5 and 2-2 in the the 5A-Central play.
In the first game, Beebe coach Chance Cleveland said that his team went out and executed Badger baseball. Cleveland said his team stayed aggressive and took advantage of Jacksonville errors in the first inning.
Cleveland said that he liked the aggressiveness that starting pitcher Kaiden Ward came with against the Titans batters at the plate. Ward threw six innings with eight strikeouts, two base on balls and he gave up four hits. He was replaced in the seventh inning by relief pitcher Ty Farmer.
“Kaiden has been pitching well for us, He does not have stuff that will blow people away, but the bottom line is that he will pound the zone,” Cleveland said. “He is the best competitor that we got. He is not laying down.When he is out on the bump, we know that there is going to be a lot of action defensively.”
Against Jacksonville, Ward was in command of a two-seam fastball that has some darting action to the Titans right-handed batters. Plus he also had command of his change up against the Titans and that made his two-seam fastball even better.
The offense for the Badgers scored three runs in the first inning without the benefit of a hit. Jacksonville starting pitcher freshman Jarvis McCray did not get any help from the Titans defense as they made three errors in the inning.
Beebe scattered eight hits against the Titans, led by catcher Sam Beis with two hits, including an RBI double in the fifth inning in the first game, and he hit three more singles in the second game.
“Beis is our catalyst, he gets everything going,” Cleveland said about his catcher. “He is hitting near .500 right now. He is killing the baseball. When he gets it going everybody follows suit and that is our thing.”
Beebe senior first baseman Andrew Jolly had two hits in game one, including an RBI single in the fourth inning. Beebe senior right fielder Chris Benton made four plate appearances but officially was 2 for 2. He hit a 2-run home run in the sixth inning that sailed over the left field fence. Badger junior third baseman Reed Boyles hit a triple into left centerfield, and senior Grant Haller had one single in three plate appearances.
In the second game, the Badgers used the same formula as they did in the first game, they were aggressive in the first inning at the plate, they scored four runs but with the benefit of three hits in the inning.
Beebe senior pitcher Ethan Crafton threw a complete game in the second game, striking out eight, walking one, hitting just one batter giving up just one hit to the Titans.
Beebe sent 10 batters up to the plate and scored five runs in the fourth inning, ending the night of Jacksonville junior starting pitcher Michael Bryant.
Beebe was able to get 11 hits off of three pitchers used by Jacksonville coach Terrell Brown.
Ward, playing third base for the Badgers, had three hits in the second game, Young had two hits and shortstop Haller had two hits. Beebe designated hitter Silas Beis hit a single into left field, Boyles hit a single for the Badgers, and junior center fielder Austin Patrom finished the night scoring two runs and he singled into left field in the fourth inning.
Brown said that the Titans are really young without any senior leadership on the diamond and it shows with execution at the plate and playing defense.
“We are very young, and I have no seniors. We graduated 10 or 11 seniors last year,” Brown said. “We don’t have a lot of baseball experience, but we keep pushing it.”
Cleveland says that his team is working hard to create a special brand of baseball and that it reflects the effort when the players take the field it is a chance to showcase Beebe baseball.
“An old coach once said more games are lost than won,” Cleveland said. “If you make the other team lose, that is winning. We want to stay calm, have your approach, sit on one pitch, one spot and when that thing shows up — attack.”
