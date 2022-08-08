The start of the 2022 football season draws closer as teams enter the second week of high-school football fall camps around the state. One team which will be ready fundamentally, and especially conditioning-wise, is the Beebe Badgers.
The Badgers wrapped up Monday-morning practice with running drills divided by linemen or skill players. As many area teams have only recently implemented cardio training, Beebe head coach Chris Gunter has made it a daily routine for his group since spring.
“That's just something we can control,” Gunter said. “We don't have a lot numbers wise, but we have so many impact players both ways. That's something we take great pride in, and we've not had an issue since I've been here on cramping up in August and September. It's not punishment, it's just something we've got to do.”
Although no coach is ever completely satisfied with their numbers, the Badgers' roster is at this point larger than many other 5A programs, and even a few Class 6A teams. Gunter has 63 on his current roster with very few fillers, with a significant portion of last year's starters and major contributors returning for 2022. Gunter also said the transition from summer to fall went well, and with plenty of experience returning, the pace is ahead of schedule.
“It was a normal first week,” Gunter said. “I feel like scheme wise, with the returners we have, we are further along than we have been in years' past. But it was just a normal first week – I hated going back to helmets after having team camps all summer. You have to do things to prevent it from becoming monotonous. We worked all three phases of the game, and we went five days in a row."
Although fall camp has been smooth for the most part, Gunter did have an issue with a few players who were not practice-ready by the 6 a.m. start time.
“We really haven't had a huge problem with that in the past,” Gunter said. “I don't think it's a big problem now, but I like to nip things in the bud when it starts to become a problem. This morning, we're getting ready to go at 6, and you've got about 10 of them still in there hem-hawing around and getting their stuff on.
“The thing is, we ask them to do a lot, and I'm proud of our kids. They show up and they're ready to go. But they are going to be expected to be early to places and be up early in the morning for the rest of their lives. I think that's a task we take very seriously, and it makes them better for going through our program.”
Another area which Gunter and his staff are trying to get out in front is special teams. Assistant coach Cody Sparks has led the way with those groups, with positive results up to this point.
“More than we ever have,” Gunter said. “We do special teams every day. Coach Sparks does a great job with those units. Posting depth charts everyday, evaluating every day and moving guys around to put them in the best position to succeed. It's a big deal for us, and our kids understand that, because you can't act like it's a big deal and then only spend a fraction of time on it.”
At this point, the Badgers are down to working on specific scenarios such as goal-line situations, with a few wrinkles left to add both offensively and defensively.
“It's a fine line between getting them game ready and keeping them safe as far as limiting the wear and tear on them,” Gunter said. “You don't want to beat up on yourself too much. At the same time, we've got to hit and get ready for the physical part of the game. But yeah, we're excited. We've got five (working) days until our scrimmage next week.”
Beebe will host Heber Springs next Tuesday for scrimmages with the junior-high teams taking the field at 5 p.m. before the varsity teams go out around 7 p.m.
