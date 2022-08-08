The start of the 2022 football season draws closer as teams enter the second week of high-school football fall camps around the state. One team which will be ready fundamentally, and especially conditioning-wise, is the Beebe Badgers.

The Badgers wrapped up Monday-morning practice with running drills divided by linemen or skill players. As many area teams have only recently implemented cardio training, Beebe head coach Chris Gunter has made it a daily routine for his group since spring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.