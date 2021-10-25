It wasn’t pretty, but the Beebe Badgers put together a dominant first half of football on their way to a 41-0 win over Watson Chapel in a 5A-Central Conference game Friday night at Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium in Beebe.
The game started out badly for the Wildcats when a squib kick to begin the game was recovered by the Badgers.
Early on for Beebe, it was the Zack Grant to Jayden Smith connection as the two hooked up twice in the first half for touchdown passes of 11 and 13 yards.
Beebe put up 261 yards in the first half in their way to a 20-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats would turn the ball over three times, with two of the turnovers coming on fumbles by Watson Chapel receivers.
Despite not having senior wide receiver Adrian Carranco due to an elbow injury, the Badger offense rolled as Grant would not only pass for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he would add 89 yards rushing and a touchdown.
The Beebe defense would get in on the act as Brooks Nail would intercept a pass and return it 25 yards for the touchdown.
Beebe ended up with 308 yards of total offense and the Badger defense only allowed the Wildcats into Beebe territory twice.
With the win, Beebe improved to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play and will travel to Pulaski Academy next Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
