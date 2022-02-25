BEEBE — The Beebe Badgers did all it could to make the state tournament. However, it wasn’t meant to be.
Beebe routed Little Rock Hall 49-22 in the season finale Friday night at the Badger Sports Arena. The Badgers finished 5A-Central play at 7-7, tied with Sylvan Hills and Jacksonville. However, Sylvan Hills gets the third seed and Jacksonville gets the fourth, holding the tiebreaker over Beebe.
“We would like to have changed something,” Beebe coach Roger Franks said. “You’ve just got to move forward. I really feel like they deserve to be going to the state tournament because of the work they’ve put in. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work out.
“I know we’re really going to miss those guys [seniors]. They are good guys. I think they represented Beebe in a really good way, not just this year.”
This year’s seniors include: Rylie Marshall, Noah Hirscheider, Ethan Godwin, Adrian Carranco, Brooks Nail, Conley Herekamp, Daniel Clemons and Taylor Smith.
In the win over Hall, Beebe struggled in the first quarter, trailing 10-7.
Beebe opened the second quarter with a 19-0 run to lead 26-10. The Badgers led 26-11 at halftime.
The Badgers continued their dominance in the third quarter. Leading 28-15, Beebe went on an 18-1 run to lead 46-16 with 1:12 left in the third quarter. Marshall scored 7 during the run. Godwin had 5. Carranco and Daniel Clemons had 3 points each.
Beebe invoked the mercy rule on a basket by Clemons with 7:13 left in the game.
Beebe’s final points came on a free throw by Ashton Henry.
Marshall led Beebe with 15 points. Godwin had 11. Smith scored 6. Herekamp and Hirscheider had 3 points each. Nail and Clemons had 2 points each. Henry had 1.
Franks said the slow start was due to Hall.
“Coach [Jon] Coleman has been doing this a long time,” Franks said. “He does a great job. We were just sloppy, very unlike ourselves. We were able to battle back. It was just an ugly win. We did what we needed to do to win.”
