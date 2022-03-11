SOUTHSIDE — Beebe defeated Southside 13-0 on Thursday at Southerners Baseball Field, improving the Badgers overall record to 4-1. The win by the Badgers extended the Southerners losing streak to four games as their record falls to 1-6 for the season.
The offense for the Badgers exploded for seven runs in the first inning and chased Southside starting pitcher freshman Jace Hatfield after working just a third of an inning, giving up 5 runs, including a lead off home run to junior center fielder Sam Bles.
Beebe coach Chase Cleveland said that his team is working hard and have developed an understanding of Badger baseball and how it is played.
“We talked a lot this year about playing back yard loose,” Cleveland said. “Last year being the first year as a whole, the first year COVID hit us and we are learning about who we are, the kind of brand of baseball that we play here at Beebe and this year we are getting the message — we are aggressive.”
The offense for Beebe scored five runs in the second, one run in the third and finished the game with seven hits. They ran the bases aggressively as the Badgers took advantage of the Southerners' six errors and six batters hit by pitches.
The pitching staff for the Badgers worked together not only to get the shut out but also no-hit Southside. Cleveland and his pitching staff had a perfect game going into the fifth inning with two outs but relief pitcher Bles walked junior first baseman Pierce Duncan.
Bles hit Southside’s Bryson Duncan with an inside fastball. Southside was able to get the bases loaded without a hit. Cleveland went out to the mound and summoned the Badgers bullpen and brought in junior relief pitcher Reed Boyles.
Boyles threw one pitch to freshman Cameron Foree, who swung the bat and hit the ball above the trademark down the handle of the bat. The ball was lifted up into the dusky sky above Southerners Baseball Diamond and the ball came down into the glove of Badger senior shortstop Grant Haller for the final out of the game.
Cleveland said that the pitching staff for the Badgers has started out strong with shut outs in the first two games and held a good White Hall team to just two runs, so far the Badgers pitching staff has done a good job by being aggressive out on the mound.
“Going into this year, folks weren’t sure about how our guys were going to be,” Cleveland said. “We knew early on that we have a bunch of guys that are not going to blow you away with velocity or dominating breaking balls. They are going to compete with two pitches and they are going to pound the zone with those pitches.”
Beebe senior starting pitcher Ethan Crafton worked two innings, throwing 23 pitches, giving up no runs, no hits, striking out three and no walks allowed. Crafton had good movement with his fastball as it would tail inside and down to the right hand batters of the Southerners.
Cleveland said that Haller is working himself back into shape and is healing from an injury. He worked 2 innings throwing 22 pitches against Southside giving up no hits, striking out three and giving up no walks.
Southside coach Nathan McCarville said that his team is a young team with only two seniors and so there are a lot of growing pains for the Southerners. All of the mound appearances against the Badgers were freshman.
Relieving Hatfield in the first inning , McCarville called on Brodee Van Winkle, he worked one inning giving up three earned runs, three strikeouts until McCarville replaced Van Winkle with Andrew Plummer. He worked three innings for the Southerners giving up one run but he did not give up a hit to the Badgers.
“You got to take those freshmen and mold them the way that you want them to grow,” McCarville said. “You want them to learn and excel and get better. You got to take some lumps with it but that is just part of being young.”
In seven games this season the offense for the Southerners have scored just 30 runs and after Thursday's game Southside’s pitching has given up 42 runs.
McCarville says that his batters need to be ready at the plate and attack the fastball and put the ball in play. The offense for Southside against the Badgers had eight strikeouts, only worked just one base on balls and hit the ball into seven outs.
“We have to get the barrel to contact, we have to be able to handle a fastball,” McCarville said. “We ask of them and that is our approach at the plate, the sooner we get the barrel through the contact the better off that we will be.”
