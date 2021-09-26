What started off as a potentially tight game turned into a rout, thanks to turnovers and some trick plays as the Beebe Badgers got their first win of the 2021 season in the 49-12 victory over the Junction City Dragons in a non-conference game at Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium on Friday night.
Beebe only needed two plays to score its first touchdown of the night, a 94-yard pass from junior quarterback Zack Grant to senior wide receiver Adrian Carranco.
It is believed that the 94 yards is the longest pass play in Beebe football history.
The Dragons used a methodic running attack to drive down the field to pull within 1 at 7-6 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Junction City quarterback Jamal Johnson with 5:23 remaining in the 1st quarter. The two-point conversion was no good.
The Badgers would get scoring plays from unlikely sources, including a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:00 remaining in the quarter. The Badger defense held Junction City deep in their territory and forced the Dragons to punt from their own 17.
However, the snap was too high for Johnson, also the punter, and the football went into the end zone. Beebe's Joseph Smith recovered in the end zone and by the end of the 1st quarter, Beebe held a 14-6 lead.
The second quarter looked to belong to the guests from Union County.
First, Dragon running back A.J. Ivory went in from 21 yards out to pull Junction City to within 14-12 with 5:09 remaining in the second quarter.
After the Dragon defense forced a Beebe fumble, Junction City began to move the football down the field. The play of the game came with a little more than 2 minutes remaining in the half.
Dragon quarterback Johnson fumbled the football inside the Beebe 15. The Badgers recovered and then struck quickly as Grant found senior wide receiver Logan Stephens for a 69-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 left in the half to put Beebe up 22-12 with the 2 point conversion.
The Badger special teams also played a role in the win as Beebe would recover an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and 12 seconds later, Beebe would use a wide receiver pass from Carranco to senior Caleb Perkins from 35 yards out. Beebe would lead 28-12 at halftime and would not look back in the win.
The Badger offense exploded for 490 total yards, including 342 yards passing. Zack Grant threw for a career high 255 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 9-11 passing. The Badgers had four receivers go over 50 yards in receiving, including Stephens, who caught 3 passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns, with Carranco adding 93 yards on 3 receptions and a touchdown.
The Badgers improved to 1-3 overall and will travel to Maumelle to take on the Hornets next Friday night for the 5A-Central conference opener for Beebe.
