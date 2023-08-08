Beebe — The stillness of the early morning was interrupted by the rush of a freight train, but the rumble of the train did not interrupt the activity inside the Pruitt Indoor Facility on the campus of Beebe High School.
Opening morning for the 2023 high school football season and the Badgers focused on making the first day of practice a success.
Keeping the Badgers on the right track, Beebe football coach Chris Gunter said that he is not worried about the future of the Badger football program, it is as solid as the community of the citizens of Beebe.
“We are all excited and geared up and ready to go,” Gunter said. “We had a great spring, a great summer, and we continue to stack one brick on top of one another and I am excited.”
Gunter said that he is pleased with the improvement that his offensive line has made by putting in the effort by those individual players during the summer. Getting better at the running game, being able to create running lanes and being able to move the pocket for the quarterback.
“I am just excited to see the getting out there against competition,” Gunter said. “We tell them all the time don’t be afraid to take your shot and if they fail, you get back up, put the ball back down, and go again. I am excited to watch them fly around and get better.”
The defense for the Badgers is an area that Gunter likes and he sees the potential for that squad to lead the team and with a lot of defense players coming back he likes the experience and the depth of the linebackers.
“We play two way alot we want the best 11 on the field,” Gunter said. “Defense has been our M.O. We fed off of defense last year because they set the tone.”
Gunter said that the Badgers will be disciplined, too many times that drives were interrupted by penalties. He wants his players to play hard, control the line of scrimmage and have a short memory.
“In this game something bad is going to happen,” Gunter said. “The ball is going to bounce the other way. We want them to have a short memory, turn the page, learn something from it but get up with as much gumption and grit as you can and play the next play. I want to see some leaders emerge vocally and I want us to get better everyday.”
There was some confusion about the schedule for Beebe, Gunter said that the Badgers will play a full schedule, no games have been canceled and there is no disciplinary action from the Arkansas Activity Association.
Beebe will open the season on the road against Jacksonville, August 25 and the first home game at Badger Stadium will be September 1 against Newport. The first 5A-Central game will be at home September 8, against the Comets of Little Rock Mills.
As the early morning freight train rolled quietly through the city and then vanish in the same direction for the Badgers – west to the city of Little Rock to the historic War Memorial Stadium for one more game and one more victory.
