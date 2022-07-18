The Beebe Badgers had a full practice with half the roster on Monday morning. There were 35 players of the nearly 60 total dressed out for practice with a number of kids away for basketball and church mission trips. But the ones who were there got in plenty of conditioning as head coach Chris Gunter and staff dedicated the final half hour to running and ball-chase drills.
The Badgers are looking to improve on a 3-7 record from last season, and Gunter believes his returning group have taken their lumps in previous seasons to have the opportunity to shine in 2022.
“The thing we’re most excited about is that those 60 are guys that are proven,” Gunter said. “They’re here every day, they’re accountable, they want to be here. Of course, you would like 5A numbers, but I want every one of those numbers to want to be here, and that’s where we’re at right now.”
The linemen did their work grouped together while the skill players focused on routes before the entire team came together for sideline-to-sideline running drills. The first offense group then did a chase drill simulating a fast possession downfield complete with push ups, followed by the defense.
“We always like to create parts in practice that are harder than the game,” Gunter said. “You can’t do that all day, every week, but certain parts of some of the practices, we want to make some parts tougher – more mentally and physically taxing. So we try to incorporate that with conditioning at the end. A lot of this is just trying to get our legs under us for August.”
Gunter said today’s practice will be the same as Monday as the team prepares for a team camp in Vilonia on Wednesday. They will wrap up the week on Thursday with a lower-body workout and film watching for corrections. The Badgers took part in three 7-on-7 camps earlier this summer.
“I like to do a lot of our 7-on-7’s in the month of June,” Gunter said. “Just because we’re not ideally a 7-on-7 type team. I do think those concepts are good for our quarterbacks and receivers. We try to focus more on our team-camp stuff and 11-man football once we get closer to August.”
Zach Grant returns for his senior year at starting quarterback. Gunter said his leadership on the practice field so far has been invaluable.
“Zach’s done an incredible job,” Gunter said. “This will be his third year returning at quarterback. He does a good job orchestrating the offense and getting people to where they need to be.”
Senior offensive lineman Trenton Collins also brings experience and leadership to the table, as well as Cole Dismang. Gunter is looking to senior Daygen West for leadership on the defensive side.
“He’s been playing for us for three years now,” Gunter said. “He’s a high I.Q. guy. He scratches and claws and does everything he can to keep us in the game. Those are not the only four, obviously, but they’re very instrumental to our success.”
The recent transition in high-school football to more of a year-round format is a change that is welcome with some coaches and not as accepted by others. But the head Badger looks at the new normal with what is best described as complete indifference.
“I’m probably on neither end of the spectrum,” Gunter said. “I think we do a good job of getting our guys in and still getting the work done that we need to get in four days out of the week in the morning and getting them out of here so they can still have a little bit of a summer. Obviously, if you don’t do it, you’re going to be behind. None of our kids and coaches are afraid to work, but at the same time, we want them to have some resemblance of a summer. So I’m neither here nor there on either extreme.”
With two weeks to go until the official start of fall camp, Gunter has been pleased with the progress up to this point.
“I’m really excited about this season,” Gunter said. “Since I’ve gotten here, it’s just been one thing after another that everyone has had to deal with – the pandemic and shortened seasons and things like that. I’m really excited about where this team is, if you go back three years ago, most of these seniors were forced into starting time on Friday nights as sophomores. They weren’t physically ready or mentally ready. Now we have a strong senior class coming in with plenty of game-time experience, so I’m looking for us to take our biggest jump this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.