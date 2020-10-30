The full moon that came over Beebe's Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium was beautiful to look at, but it was also a precursor to the wild roller coaster of a football game that was played between the Beebe Badgers and the Pulaski Academy Bruins.
When all was said and done, the Bruins came away with the expected blowout, winning 58-21. However, how the Bruins got there was not typical.
Pulaski Academy jumped on top 16-0 in the first quarter thanks to Joe Himon's 51-yard touchdown run and the 10-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Fiser to Jaylin Wilcher. Fiser tacked on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Himon and by the 9:35 mark in the second quarter, Pulaski Academy was already up 24-0.
However, someone forgot to tell the Badgers that they were not supposed to make a game of it. Thanks to three Bruins turnovers in the first half, two of them interceptions by senior Stephen Cox, Beebe used the passing attack and some athletic receivers to cut the lead to 24-14.
First, it was a 56-yard touchdown pass from Gannon Roberts to Adrian Carranco, then a 78-yard touchdown pass from Zack Grant to Brooks Nail. By the five minute mark of the second quarter, it looked like it could be a close game.
However, a 33-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Nolan Bruffet to Cooper White with 19.4 seconds left in the first half put Pulaski Academy on top 32-14 at halftime. And whatever Coach Kevin Kelley told his Bruins team at halftime worked because the Bruins scored 20 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter to put the game away. As impressive as the Bruins offense was, the Bruins defense was just as impressive, limiting Beebe to 226 yards of total offense in the game, including minus-18 rushing yards. With the loss, the Badgers fall to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the 5A-Central Conference with the regular season finale at White Hall on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.