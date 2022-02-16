BEEBE — The Beebe Badgers stayed in the thick of the race for the Class 5A state tournament with a 40-32 win over Sylvan Hills on Tuesday night at the Badger Sports Arena.
With the win, Beebe improved to 13-10 overall and 5-6 in the 5A-East. The Badgers currently sit in fifth place behind Little Rock Parkview, Maumelle, Benton and Sylvan Hills. The Bears are 6-5 in league play.
“I was really pleased with the second half,” Beebe coach Roger Franks said. “Defensively, we were a lot better. We gave up some easy stuff in the first half that we don’t usually do. Offensively, we made the plays that we had to make,”
The score was tied 19-19 at halftime after Beebe led 19-12 following a basket by Brooks Nail with 5:32 left in the first half. Sylvan Hills scored the final 7 points of the second quarter.
In the second half, Beebe pulled away as Sylvan Hills was not able to score in the fourth quarter. The Bears had only five points in the final eight minutes. The Badgers scored 12, including six by Adrian Carranco, who finished with 18 points.
“I thought we were a little too anxious with things in the first half in attacking their zone,” Franks said.
In the first half, Carranco had 8 of the Badgers’ 19 points.
“He was huge because Rylie Marshall and Brooks were both struggling to make shots that they usually make,” Franks said. “I thought Adrian was really big. That was really important. We wanted to be ahead, but at least we were even at 19.”
Marshall had 9 points, including an alley-oop dunk in the second quarter. Conley Herekamp had 7. Nail finished with 4.
James Deloach led Sylvan Hills with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.