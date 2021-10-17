While track season is still several months away, Friday's 5A-Central game between the Beebe Badgers and the Jacksonville Titans seemed like a track meet considered there were 42 combined points scored by the two teams in the 1st quarter alone at Titan Stadium in Jacksonville.
Despite the blustery weather conditions, it was an offensive football game as the Badgers racked up 304 yards of total offense in the first half alone as Beebe would pull away from Jacksonville in the 56-20 win.
Beebe junior quarterback Zack Grant had his best game of the season, doing something that no Beebe quarterback had done in nearly 20 years — passing for and rushing for at least 100 yards.
Grant was 9 for 15 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 100 yards on 14 carries and 3 touchdowns.
Beebe would lead 20-0 by the three minute mark of the first quarter thanks to the legs and right arm of Grant.
Grant would rush for a 1-yard touchdown with 8:11 remaining in the quarter while completing a 42-yard touchdown pass to senior Adrian Carranco with 3:43 remaining in the quarter. Sandwiched in between was an 11-yard run by Carranco with 5:20 remaining in the quarter.
However, the young Jacksonville team would not be denied the end zone as quarterback Jaden Jones would find room up the middle and race 75 yards to the end zone with 3:23 remaining in the quarter.
Once the first quarter was over, Beebe would have a 28-14 lead.
However, the Badger defense would settle down and hold Jacksonville scoreless the rest of the first half as the Badgers would take a 42-14 lead into halftime.
Beebe would ensure the rest of the game would run a little quicker thanks to the sportsmanship rule as Zack Grant's 24 yard run with 9:43 left in the 3rd quarter would put the Badgers up 49-14.
Jacksonville would score on the final play of the game as Taquan Sanders would catch a 25 yard pass from Jaden Jones and go into the end zone to make the final score 56-20. Beebe would end up with 388 yards of total offense in the win.
With the win, Beebe improves to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the 5A-Central with a home game against Watson Chapel at Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium in Beebe this upcoming Friday night.
