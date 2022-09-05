NEWPORT — Beebe remains undefeated after the Badgers survived a road trip to Newport with a 28-26 win in front of a large crowd inside Greyhound Field, Friday night.
Both teams had good offensive line play which created some exciting runs by both offenses. The defenses were also on point, but numerous penalties slowed the pace of the game.
Beebe head coach Chris Gunter described the effort by his offensive line as a group of guys that want the ball to come to their side of the line and they are only going to get better with the continuation of the football season, but against the Greyhounds, the Badgers had to overcome the miscues that happens during a game.
“Our offensive line is built like our quarterback, it is not always going to be pretty,” Gunter said. “They scratch, claw, fight and they never back down. They are always ready to go, they want the ball to run to their side, they are gritty kids.”
The play of the offensive line helped senior quarterback Zachary Grant have the time and the ability to direct the Badgers offense for over 400 yards that included over 150 passing yards.
“ He is a great guy, he is gritty and he is built like a tank and he could be on our offensive line as a guard,” Gunter said, describing Grant after the game. “He scratches, he claws and he right his wrongs. He is a competitor, he goes through ebbs and flows, he comes back the next day, the next play or the next rep with every bit of intensity to lead this team.”
Beebe running back Kiandrea Barker took advantage of the offensive line's ability to provide holes against an over pursuing defensive line. With 4:10 left in the first quarter, Barker tied the score when he took the ball and he moved to the left side for a 57-yard run for the touchdown. The Badgers went for two points, they executed the play and it was successful.
The domination of the offensive line allowed the Badger to take the lead on the first play of the second quarter when wide receiver Kaleb O’Neil caught a pass from Grant that went 60 yards into the end zone for the score completing the 69-yard scoring drive in three plays.
The Badgers defense was able to control the line of scrimmage in the first half and applied pressure in the Greyhound backfield, forcing Newport sophomore quarterback Demetric Denton to look for an escape route from the collapsing pocket.
Newport came back to the field for the second half with a new plan and with a new attitude. The offense for the Greyhounds took advantage of their team’s speed and with an up tempo approach on offense.
Newport’s senior running back CJ Young scored on the first play of the second half with a 64-yard sprint untouched except for the mosquitoes for the touchdown, the Greyhounds only trailed the Badgers by two points with plenty of time in the second half. Young finished the game with over 200 yards rushing the ball.
Early in the fourth quarter, Greyhound quarterback Denton slipped through a hole of the Badger pass rush and found tight end Karuon Lewis open for a quick pitch that traveled four yards into the Badger end zone giving the Greyhounds a four point lead.
Then the Badgers offense went to work led by Grant, got the lead back and then placed the game in the hands of the Beebe defense.
“The defense is why we won the game,” Gunter said. “Coach (Tate) Benton, coach (Cody) Sparks I don’t know the play count but they were out there three times as our offense. Those guys kept us in the game, they kept our fire lit, they kept up the intensity going on the sideline.”
With 2:10 remaining in the football game, the football resting at the 21 yard line, fourth and 6 for the Greyhound offense, Newport coach Mark Hindsley called a time out to talk to Denton.
After the timeout Denton got his team to the line of scrimmage and he took the snap, the defensive line for the Badgers found the gap between the center and guard and made Denton move from the pocket.
Denton found senior wide receiver Isiah Kendall and Denton released the football into the humid air and the mosquitos, the football floated toward Kendall and so did the pass defender for the Badgers. The football touched the glove hands of Kendall and then fell harmlessly to the ground.
Denton threw over 70 yards and completed 40 percent of his passes while running from the Badger defense.
Gunter said being able to score points from special teams is a team’s bonus that helps a team those points are hard to get but he said his team benefited and helped the Badgers win against Newport.
“That is a phase of high school football where you can steal a lot of points because it does not get the time that it deserves,” Gunter said. “Coach Sparks does a great job planning practice. We do work and like tonight the ability to steal some extra points on two-point conversion and the return of the kickoff.”
Newport football coach Mark Hindsley said after the game, that this was a game that was exciting to watch as it was to coach.
“It was a tough loss for us but we are going to move on and get better for next week,” Hindsley said. “We won last week in the last second kind of like this and this week it didn’t fall our way.”
Next Friday night, Beebe will be at home at Badger Stadium and will open up the 5A Central Conference against an undefeated Little Rock Mills, the kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Gunter said after the game that there is no such thing as an ugly win and that the victory over the Greyhounds was a Beebe masterpiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.