LITTLE ROCK — The Beebe Badgers baseball team dropped their third consecutive game Thursday, falling to Little Rock Central 5-1 at Buddy Coleman Field.
With the loss, Beebe drops to 8-9. The Badgers were coming off a doubleheader loss to Sylvan Hills on Tuesday. They lost the first game 10-0 and the second game 9-8. In that game, Beebe coach Chance Cleveland was ejected and missed Thursday’s game with Central.
“No one likes it when the results of the game don’t turn out in their favor, but we’ve seen our guys learn to compete over the course of this year,” Cleveland said. “In a microwave society where everyone wants instant results, we have to continue to hammer home to our guys that we must stick to the process and stay the course.”
Beebe opened the season with three consecutive wins. After the winning streak, Beebe lost four in a row. The Badgers followed with two wins over Crossest and South Side Bee Branch, before dropping three more in a row, including a conference doubleheader to Jacksonville.
Beebe then beat England 6-0 and swept a doubleheader from Little Rock Parkview.
“We’ve seen some growth in our guys offensively and defensively,” Cleveland said. “I think last night was indicative of that as well. We just have to get better on the mound, where we have a great deal of youth and inexperience.
“That’s going to be a focal point of our coaching staff the remainder of the year as we make our final push to get better on the mound by consistently pounding the zone and keeping our team in the game.”
In Thursday’s game at Central, Beebe scored first in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Haeden Barber singled and went to third on a single by Lane Cranford. Andrew Jolly followed with a single to drive in Barber.
Central came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame to lead 2-1. Josh Rowe walked and scored on a single by Matthew Holmes, who eventually scored on an error.
The score remained the same until the Tigers plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Rowe walked and scored. Luke Lorence and Holmes both singled and scored.
Beebe outhit Central 9-5. Grant Haller singled in the second inning but was stranded at first base. Barber singled in the third inning but was picked off for the third out of the inning.
Reed Boyles and Kaiden Ward both singled in the fourth inning but were stranded at third and first, respectively. Ward singled in the sixth, stole second but was caught trying to steal third.
Beebe’s next games are Tuesday when the Badgers travel to Little Rock to take on Little Rock Christian in a 5A-Central conference doubleheader. The first game starts at 4 p.m.
