Week 8 of the 2021 football season was a good one for the Searcy Lions and Beebe Badgers.
Searcy bounced back from a disappointing loss to Marion by routing tradition-rich Pine Bluff 61-28 at Jordan Stadium in Pine Bluff.
Beebe, which has struggled much of the season, got a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Titans by a score of 56-14.
Beebe’s win was only its second of the season and the first against a Class 5A team. The Badgers’ other win came over Class 2A Junction City.
Beebe still has an outside shot of making the playoffs but will need some help. But getting a win over Jacksonville was the step in the right direction for Chris Gunter’s squad. Beebe hosts Watson Chapel this Friday at Bro Erwin Stadium.
Searcy improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in 6A-East play after beating Pine Bluff.
The Lions are tied for second in the conference with El Dorado. Jonesboro and Sylvan Hills are tied for first at 4-0. Searcy has all but locked up a playoff spot with three games left. Their final three games are against Jonesboro, El Dorado and Sylvan Hills.
Searcy running back Dede Johnson continues his assault on the record books. He rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 210 yards per game. He’s scored 15 total touchdowns this season.
Searcy hosts Jonesboro on Friday at Lion Stadium.
Bald Knob continues to play hard despite being winless this year.
Bald Knob had a chance to get its first win last Friday but fell to Heber Springs late. Coach Lonnie Roberson and his staff are working hard to get the most out of their players.
The Bulldogs have three games left. They travel to Clinton on Friday night.
If Bald Knob gets hot, they could get into the playoffs. The remainder of their games are all winable ones. In high school football, anything can happen.
Rose Bud ends its season this Friday at home against Episcopal Collegiate School from Little Rock. The Ramblers are coming off a 34-12 loss to Little Rock Hall last Friday.
Harding Academy, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, was idle last Friday. They host Melbourne this Friday at First Security Stadium.
Harding Academy is entering the final stretch as it hopes to go for a three-peat. Harding Academy’s last three games are against quality opponents. After hosting Melbourne this week, the Wildcats travel to Newport on Oct. 29 before hosting Salem on Nov. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.