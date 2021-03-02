The Beebe Badgers and and Lady Badgers wrestling teams both finished third in the 5A-East wrestling tournament.
Two boys wrestlers, Travis Free and J.K. Johnson, won their respective conference titles.
Making all-conference were Chris Benton, David McNair, Jaxcen Marsh, Clay Queen, Free, Johnson and Tanner McCartney.
Four Lady Badgers were named to the all-conference team. They are Holly Smith, Alexis Quattlebaum, Sophia Brooks and Laci Garrett.
The Lady Badgers will participate in the Arkansas High School Girls’ Wrestling Championships on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Jack Stephens Center. Results will run in Saturday’s edition.
The Badgers will take part in the Class 5A state tournament Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.