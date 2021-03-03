MAUMELLE — A slow start led to the end of the Beebe Badgers’ season Tuesday night.
The Maumelle Hornets jumped out to a 7-0 lead en route to a 73-53 win over Beebe in the first round of the 5A-Central conference tournament. With the win, Maumelle qualified for the Class 5A state tournament.
“They obviously got off to a really nice start shooting the ball,” Beebe coach Ryan Marshall said. “Defensively, we weren’t covering them in the manner that we needed to. Their pace was just so much quicker than ours. Their physicality and rebounding was much better than ours. I just thought they played with a different gear that we didn’t start out with.”
Beebe finally broke the drought when Adrian Corranco hit a short jumper in the lane to make the score 7-2 with 6:23 left. Maumelle led 22-9 after one quarter.
Maumelle led 39-21 following a basket by Jaylon Smith with 2:56 left in the first half. The Badgers went on a 11-4 run to end the half to trail 43-32. Corranco scored four points during the run. Zach Brewer had two while Brooks Nail scored five, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Each time Maumelle would extend its lead in the second half, Beebe made a run. The Hornets led 52-37 following a 3-pointer by Nico Davillier with 3:27 left in the third quarter. Brewer scored five in a row to pull the Badgers to within 10 at 52-42. However, Maumelle led 58-44 after three quarters as Darvis Rasberry hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left.
Maumelle pushed its lead to 60-44 on a basket by Riley Wade early in the fourth quarter. Beebe responded with a 6-0 run to pull within 10 at 60-50. Logan Worthington scored four points while Rylie Marshall added two free throws.
Beebe had a chance to cut the deficit into single digits but missed several open looks. From there, Maumelle outscored the Badgers 13-3 the remainder, including eight points from Josh Denton.
“We played a really good Beebe team tonight,” Maumelle coach Michael Shook said. “When we played in the regular season, it took double overtime to beat them, and we only won by two the second time we played.
“I’m so proud of how locked in our guys were. They really played well together on both ends of the floor.”
Worthington led the Badgers with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Corranco had 10 points. Brewer added 8. Marshall scored 7. Nail had 6. Gannon Roberts had 2 points and 5 boards.
Marshall was proud of the his team, particularly Worthington, who is a senior.
“Unless you have followed us for a while, you have no idea of the growth that Logan Worthington has had,” Marshall said. “He’s a great young man. I’m going to miss him tremendously. He is probably one of the funnest young men I’ve ever been around.”
Denton led Maumelle with 22 points. He hit four 3-pointers in the first half. Carl Daughtery added 15.
