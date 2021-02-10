The Beebe Badgers continued their recent string of success with a 59-50 win over the Jacksonville Titans on Tuesday night at the Badger Sports Arena.
The win was Beebe’s third consecutive as the Badgers improved to 10-8 overall and 3-6 in 5A-Central play.
“I thought it was a very good win for our club,” Beebe coach Ryan Marshall said. “We played them a pretty competitive game at their place last time. They just wore us out inside last time. The points in the paint differential was really crazy.
“I thought we adjusted and played much tougher inside. Our kids took care of the ball, for the most part. I thought our guards got a little fatigued during a stretch.”
Beebe committed 15 turnovers but only 6 in the second half.
Marshall said free throw shooting was key. The Badgers made all 12 attempts in the fourth quarter and finished the game 22 for 23 from the foul line.
“I thought our defensive toughness was really good,” Marshall said. “I don’t think they ever got into an offensive rhythm.”
Marshall said he was proud of his team’s ability to take charges against the Titans. The Badgers had at least seven of them in the victory.
“Obviously we don’t have the athletic ability that they do to jump up and contest shots,” he said. “That’s an area we are trying to get better in. We gained some momentum with it tonight. It got contagious, and a lot of guys were wanting to take them. It was really good to see.”
Jacksonville led 15-11 after one quarter and 28-24 following a three-point play by Bryson Hammond with 27.7 seconds left in the half.
After a Beebe turnover with 3.4 seconds left, Jacksonville inbounded the ball, but Jacksonville’s Jaden Cope was hit with a technical foul with 1.5 seconds left. Beebe’s Rylie Marshall made 1 of 2 free throws.
The Badgers then ran an inbounds play where Marshall had an attempt at a 3-pointer. He was fouled on the play as time expired. Marshall hit all three throws to tie the game at 28-28.
“That was a great IQ play by our guards,” Ryan Marshall said. “The kid fouled him and he was conscious enough of the clock to get the shot up.”
The Badgers led 39-32 following a 3-pointer by Rylie Marshall with 1:14 left in the third quarter. Jacksonville scored the next five points to trail 39-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Beebe pushed its lead to 44-37 following a putback by Conley Herekamp and a 3-pointer by Marshall.
Beebe’s lead reached 10 points at 51-41 after Zach Brewer hit two free throws with 55.7 seconds.
Jacksonville tried to get back into it by hitting three 3-pointers in the final 51 seconds.
Rylie Marshall led Beebe with 27 points. He also had 4 rebounds. Logan Worthington had 20 points and a team-high 5 rebounds. Brewer had 8 points. Brooks Nail and Herekamp had 2 points each.
Christian Moore led Jacksonville with 19 points.
“I was proud of our guys,” Ryan Marshall said. “They are taking steps in the right direction.”
and hopefully get some momentum going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.