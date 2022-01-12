It took some extra work but the Beebe Badgers pushed their winning streak to six games with a 39-36 win over Benton in the 5A-Central opener Tuesday night at the Badger Sports Arena.
Beebe is now 9-4 on the season after starting the year at 3-4.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it sure was good to win,” first-year Beebe coach Roger Franks said. “In this conference, winning every game is important, but for sure, winning your home games is really important.”
Beebe trailed the entire first half. Benton led 5-2 after one quarter. Beebe’s only points came on two free throws by Conley Herekamp with 3:13 left.
Beebe cut the deficit to two several times in the second quarter, including 14-12 following a basket by Rylie Marshall with 1:57 left. Benton’s Cameron Harris scored on a putback, and Ajaden Gray hit a jumper to give the Panthers an 18-12 lead with 25 seconds left.
Herekamp then hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer off an assist by Brooks Nail.
Beebe took it’s first lead of the game at 21-20 on a putback by Ethan Godwin with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
Benton reclaimed the lead at 22-21 on a basket by Andrew Williamson.
Beebe scored four in a row – two each by Herekamp and Noah Hirscheider – to take a 25-22 Benton rallied to lead 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was nip and tuck. Beebe trailed 36-33 with 3:13 left. The Badgers reclaimed the lead for good on a breakaway basket by Adrian Carranco with about 30 seconds left.
Benton missed several short shots, including ones by Harris and Williamson. That led to Marshall hitting two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to give the Badgers a 39-36 lead.
Benton had a chance to tie, but Harris missed a 3-point attempt late, sealing the victory for the Badgers.
“Benton defended us really well,” Franks said. “We probably looked at three films of them. They had been mostly zone. We probably focused too much on that. We work on our man-to-man stuff all the time. We just couldn’t find a rhythm. We also got the ball inside several times and didn’t finish. Their height made us change some shots. And we just missed some shots that we need to make. I think that would have made a big difference.
“If we can’t score inside, it really complicates everything else outside on how they guard Rylie and our other guards.”
Franks said his players did finish better in the second half.
“Rylie got a few better looks,” he said. “I told them after the game, I think the big thing that helped us win tonight was that we had the will to win. It was so strong.”
Marshall led all scorers with 16 points. Herekamp had 7. Nail scored 6. Zach Brewer had 4. Scoring two each were Carranco and Hirscheider.
Harris led Benton with 12 points.
Beebe hosts Jacksonville on Friday night.
