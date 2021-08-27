The Greenbrier Panthers and the Beebe Badgers did battle on Friday night in the annual Battle for the Belt game that was played at the newly renovated Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium.
For the 23rd consecutive year, these two teams played each other in the season opener.
The fireworks were not limited to pregame festivities as Greenbrier's Cooper Wilcox would account for three rushing touchdowns in the 45-17 win for the Panthers.
The senior quarterback also threw for two touchdowns, including a 53 yard pass to wide receiver Thatcher Strack.
In the first quarter, the Panthers would score first on an 8 yard run by Wilcox with 6:49 to go in the quarter. The Badgers would counter with an impressive drive that, while stalling in the red zone, did lead to a 23-yard field goal by Jaffett Rodriguez with 10:30 to go in the 1st half.
The Panthers would grab the momentum back on the ensuing kickoff when Greenbrier's Carter McElhaney returned the kickoff nearly 65 yards to the Beebe 27.
All it took was two plays, both by backup running back Eli Weaver, for the Panthers to score as Weaver ran it in from 9 yards out with 9:56 to go in the half. The Badgers were impressive on the following drive, converting two 4th and short conversions, both by junior quarterback Zack Grant.
\The drive would culminate in a 2-yard touchdown pass from Grant to senior Logan Stephens with 4:19 to go in the 2nd quarter. Unfortunately, that was as close as the Badgers would get as Greenbrier would score on the following drive to go into halftime leading 21-10.
The Panthers wasted little time scoring in the 3rd quarter as their 1st drive of the 2nd half lasted 1:18 and resulted in an 8 yard run by Wilcox. The Panthers would outscore Beebe 17-0 in the 3rd quarter en route to eventually taking a 45-10 lead with 8:12 remaining in the game on a 23 yard run by Wilcox.
However, the Badgers were not done yet and thanks to the legs of senior wide receiver/backup quarterback Adrian Carranco, he willed his team down the field and with 1:42 remaining in the game to make the final outcome 45-17.
After giving up 151 yards of total offense in the 1st half, the Greenbrier defense only allowed 2 yards passing and 109 yards of total offense in the 2nd half.
For the game, Beebe amassed 260 yards of total offense. Quarterback Zack Grant was 14-25 passing for 109 yards a touchdown. Junior Joseph "Peanut" Smith led the Beebe rushing attack with 14 carries for 90 yards. Logan Stephens caught 7 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Next up for Beebe(0-1) is another home game next Friday night, this time with the Morrilton Devil Dogs, who lost to Russellville 42-12 on Friday.
