Pulaski Academy used five touchdown passes from Charlie Fiser, including three to Northwestern commit Joe Himon and the Bruin defense held the Beebe offense to 142 total yards, including just 24 second half yards as the Bruins defeated the Beebe Badgers 58-14 in Little Rock on Friday night.
It was a game filled with penalties as both teams were flagged heavily, although the Badgers were penalized more as Beebe had 145 yards in penalties in the first half.
Pulaski Academy would lead 45-7 at halftime to ensure a running clock in the 2nd half.
Beebe’s touchdowns came on a 53-yard pass from Zack Grant to Braydon Sanders with 10:08 left in the first half and on a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jaxson Marsh in the fourth quarter.
The Badgers were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss to Pulaski Academy and Maumelle’s win over Watson Chapel on Friday.
The Badgers(3-6, 2-3 5A Central) finish up the regular season with Senior Night on Thursday as Beebe hosts White Hall at Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium.
