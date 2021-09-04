Even though the Beebe Badgers and Morrilton Devil Dogs do not play each other regularly, fans attending the game Friday night at Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium would not have thought that.
The two 0-1 teams treated Friday's game like a playoff game. Big play after big play dominated the game, but in the end, the Devil Dogs would come out on top 31-26.
Both defenses dominated the majority of the 1st quarter until the 1:01 mark of the quarter when Beebe's Joseph "Peanut" Smith rushed in for the first score of the game from 12 yards out to put Beebe on top 6-0.
The first quarter would end with the Badgers leading, but it didn't take Morrilton very long in the second quarter to strike back, thanks to the arms and feet of junior quarterback Demarius Martin.
Martin would throw back to back touchdown passes in the quarter that put the Devil Dogs on top 14-6 by the three minute mark of the second quarter.
However, that left the Badgers enough time to mount a drive that would result in a 17 yard touchdown pass from Zack Grant to Logan Stephens with :54 left in the half. The two teams would go into halftime with Morrilton clinging to a 14-13 lead.
The Devil Dogs would take advantage of receiving the 2nd half kickoff and thanks in part to a 56 yard run by Brockman, would march down the field.
Morrilton's Kaleb McCuien would score from 1 yard out with 10:50 remaining in the 3rd to increase Morrilton's lead to 21-13.
The Devil Dogs would hold on defense and get the ball back. Martin would score on a quarterback keeper from 16 yards out with 5:32 remaining in the quarter to increase Morrilton's lead to 28-13. However, the Badgers would rally, thanks in part to the legs and feet of quarterback Zack Grant.
Grant helped march the Badgers down the field and with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter, would score from 13 yards out to put Beebe within 8 points at 28-20.
The fourth quarter would prove eventful as both teams made big plays. Morrilton had an opportunity to put the game away in the 4th quarter as the Devil Dogs had driven into the red zone. However, with the ball on the Beebe 7-yard line, Martin fumbled the snap and could not recover the football. The Badgers would recover, but ultimately could not take advantage of the turnover.
Morrilton would get the ball back early through the fourth quarter and thanks to runs from Martin and McCuien, would drive down the field to advance the football to the Beebe 10-yard line.
However, negative plays on three straight possessions would push the football back from the 10 to the 25-yard line of Beebe.
On fourth down, Morrilton Head Coach Cody McNabb sent in placekicker Jackson Landon to attempt a 42 yard field goal. Despite a Beebe timeout to try and "freeze" the kicker, Landon successfully made the field goal with 7:07 left in the game to go up 31-20.
However, the Badgers would march down the field and with 5:31 remaining, Grant found senior wide receiver Adrian Carranco in the corner of the end zone from 29 yards out.
However, the two-point conversion was no good and the Devil Dogs would hold on for the 31-26 victory over the Badgers. Offensively, the Badgers put up 364 yards of total offense, with 213 coming on the ground. For a second straight week, Joseph Smith led Beebe in rushing as the junior carried the ball 14 times for 118 yards and a touchdown. Grant added 57 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Grant was also 12-22 passing for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Carranco led the Badger receiving corp with 3 receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.
