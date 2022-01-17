BEEBE — The Beebe Badgers got off to a slow start against the Jacksonville Titans on Friday night at the Badger Sports Arena.
However, the Badgers did not go away quietly in a 61-53 loss.
Beebe fell behind 27-12 early in the second quarter and trailed 29-15 with 6:46 left.
The Badgers then went on a 9-0 run to get back into the game. Adrian Carranco started the run with a basket. Rylie Marshall then converted a three-point play. Brooks Nail scored on a drive to the basket before Marshall scored again to make the score 29-24. Jacksonville led 31-21 before Zach Kersey hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 31-27 at half-time.
Beebe eventually took a lead in the third quarter but trailed 45-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Beebe cut the deficit to 50-49 on a 3-pointer by Nail. Jacksonville’s Kentrell Thompson converted a three-point play to give the Titans a 53-49 lead.
Beebe tied the score at 53-53 with 1:54 left. Conley Herekamp hit two free throws, and Kersey scored off a steal to tie it.
From there, Jacksonville scored the game’s final eight points, including a 3-pointer by Thompson, with 1:22 left.
Beebe had several chances to score but missed shots and turned the ball over.
Beebe coach Rogers Franks was proud of the way his team rallied to make it a game.
“I was really proud of how we fought back,” he said. “That’s what I expected us to do.”
Franks said Marshall and Nail played all 32 minutes of the game.
“The tough part is that Rylie and Brooks played the entire game without coming out,” Franks said. “Zach did not come out for very long. We needed to play a few more people. Being down so far kind of put us in a position where I didn’t feel comfortable taking either one of them out. Not that either of them wants to come out, a minute here or there sure makes a difference.
“I think the bottom line is we had a chance to make some plays late, but Jacksonville was the one who made some plays. It ended up eight points, but that was the result of us fouling at the end. It was a lot closer than eight points.”
Marshall led the Badgers with 22 points. Brewer and Nail had 10 points each. Carranco scored 5. Ethan Goodwin had 4. Herekamp added 2.
Christian Moore led the Titans with 19 points. Thompson had 12 points on four 3-pointers.
“I was very proud of the way we competed,” Franks said. “We gave ourselves a chance at the end. I feel like we are going to win more of those than we lose when we are in a position late to have a chance.”
