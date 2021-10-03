The Maumelle Hornets came into Friday night's game against the Beebe Badgers with a 1-4 record, although the record was not reflective of the non-conference schedule that the Hornets played.
It also took six weeks before Maumelle could play a home game due to work being done on their field turf.
Much to the delight of the crowd who dodged scattered rain showers, the Hornets used three Jessie Knight touchdowns as the Hornets defeated the Badgers 35-17 at Hornet Stadium in Maumelle.
It was a defensive battle in the first quarter as neither team could score and the quarter ended 0-0.
Beebe got the scoring started thanks to a 38-yard field goal by senior Jaffet Rodriguez with 9:34 remaining in the 1st half. The Hornets would get back-to-back touchdowns by Knight to go up 14-3.
However, it only took the Badgers one play to get back in the game as junior quarterback Zack Grant found senior wide receiver Adrian Carranco from 68 yards out with 1:23 to play in the first half to get Beebe to within 14-10.
However, any hopes of a Badger comeback were dashed when Maumelle quarterback Weston Pierce found Hunter Specht from 22 yards out late in the half to go into halftime leading 21-10.
Beebe would get no closer than 11 as Maumelle would clamp down on the Badgers running game, limiting them to only 46 yards rushing in the 2nd half.
Grant was 10-17 passing for 165 yards with a touchdown and interception before leaving the game.
Carranco moved over to quarterback and was 5-12 passing for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Beebe totaled 320 yards of total offense in the game.
The Badgers fall to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in 5A Central Conference action. Next up for Beebe is a Homecoming date with Little Rock Christian at Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium.
