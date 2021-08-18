The Beebe Badgers “beat” Heber Springs 28-7 in a scrimmage game Tuesday night at Bro Erwin Stadium at Wooten Field.
Beebe and Heber Springs played four sets of 10 plays each then played two quarters with the varsity players.
“The defense really played stellar last night,” Beebe coach Chris Gunter said. “We had two defensive touchdowns on interception returns by sophomore Josue Fabela.
“He really shined last night,” Gunter said of Fabela.
The Badgers scored another defensive touchdown on a scoop and score by sophomore lineman Gus Wagley.
Beebe quarterback Zach Grant scored on a short run to account for all the touchdowns.
Jaffett Rodriguez kicked all four extra points.
“For a lot of those kids, it was a long time to get to play,” Gunter said. “We were ready to hit somebody else rather than just hitting each other. We’ve got a long ways to go and not a long time to get there.
“I was proud of the defensive effort. We were live on kickoffs and kickoff returns. I thought that effort was really good.”
Gunter said the offense needs some work.
“We’ve got some things to shore up and clean up,” he said. “We’re light on the front end. We’ve got some things to piece together and get the right unit out there. We’ve got to take care of the ball. We had a couple of fumbles and interception.
“We’ve got to do a better job, especially when our defense plays like it did last night.”
Beebe will host Greenbrier in the season opener Aug. 27.
