SHERWOOD — After holding a five-point halftime lead, the Beebe Badgers could not hold off the No. 3 Sylvan Hills Bears, falling 67-55 on Tuesday at Sylvan Hills Middle School.
Beebe led 35-30 at halftime.
Sylvan Hills led 27-25 following an 8-0 run, capped by a basket from Jaylan Brown with 2:40 left in the first half. Beebe’s Logan Worthington hit a long 3-pointer to give the Badgers a 28-27 lead. Zach Brewer followed with a short jumper. Sylvan Hills’ Shamar Womack hit two foul shots to make the score 30-29.
Beebe pushed its lead to 33-29 on a drive to the basket by Rylie Marshall with 1:21 left. He also made 1 of 2 foul shots with 56 seconds left.
Brown then made 1 of 2 free throws with 44.2 seconds left. Beebe’s Brooks Nail made two of his own to make the score 35-30 at halftime.
Sylvan Hills opened the second half with a 9-0 run to take a 39-35 lead. Beebe kept it close and trailed 46-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bears outscored the Badgers 21-11 in the fourth quarter.
“Their defensive intensity and pressure picked up in the second half,” Beebe coach Ryan Marshall said. “Everybody knew that was going to happen.”
Marshall said his team kept its composure in the third quarter, trailing by as many as eight before cutting the deficit to two heading into the fourth quarter.
“I was kind of glad to see how we handled that after the fact that it had happened,” Marshall said of Sylvan Hills’ start to the third quarter. “I just think we ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. We’ve got a short rotation. They [Sylvan Hills] threw a number of guys at Rylie. Not being able to give those guys some breathers caught up to us.”
Worthington led Beebe with 20 points. Rylie Marshall had 13. Brewer and Nail had 8 apiece. Adrian Corranco had 6.
Nick Smith led Sylvan Hills with 24 points. Van Washington had 21.
Beebe will play in the 5A-Central conference tournament next week. After Tuesday’s loss, the Badgers were in fourth place with two regular-season games remaining.
“Right now, I really don’t have thoughts about it,” Marshall said of the tournament. “I think that will be geared more towards this weekend and see how we play these next two games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.