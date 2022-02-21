The Beebe Badgers kept their hopes alive for a berth in the Class 5A state tournament with a 51-50 overtime win at Little Rock Christian on Friday night.
The score was tied 45-45 at the end of regulation.
Beebe took a 46-45 lead when Brooks Nail made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:30 left in the extra period.
The Warriors took a 47-46 lead when Corliss Williamson Jr. hit two foul shots with 1:21 left.
Beebe took the lead for good when Adrian Carranco scored off a pass from Nail with 42 seconds left, making the score 47-46.
The Warriors then missed a 3-point attempt with 27 seconds left. That led to Beebe’s Rylie Marshall making 1 of 2 free throws with 22 seconds left, giving the Badgers a 49-47 lead.
On Little Rock Christian’s next possession, Beebe’s Ethan Godwin deflected a pass and came away with a steal in the lane with 14 seconds left. Marshall got the ball and was fouled. He made two free throws to push the Badgers’ lead to 51-47 with 8 seconds left.
Little Rock Christian hit a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to account for the final score.
Beebe is tied for third place in the 5A-Central with Jacksonville and Sylvan Hills at 6-6. Beebe holds the tiebreaker over, but Jacksonville holds the tiebreaker for the Badgers.
Beebe plays at Maumelle tonight then hosts Little Rock Hall on Friday in the regular-season finale. Beebe previously lost to Maumelle 81-77 on Jan. 28. The Badgers beat Little Rock Hall 58-21 on Feb. 1.
Sylvan Hills plays at Benton tonight. The Panthers beat the Bears 72-46 on Jan. 28. They host Jacksonville on Friday night. Sylvan Hills beat Jacksonville 70-62 in a conference game on Feb. 1. They also beat the Titans in a non-conference game 49-45 on Dec. 8.
The Titans play at 5A-Central leading Little Rock Parkview tonight. The Patriots beat Jacksonville 76-33 on Jan. 28.
Searcy Lions
The Searcy Lions still have an outside shot of making the Class 5A state tournament.
The Lions are tied for fifth with Nettleton at 5-7. They trail Greene County Tech, who is fourth at 6-6.
Searcy plays at Batesville tonight. The Lions beat the Pioneers 71-36 on Jan. 25.
They host Nettleton on Friday. Searcy beat Nettleton 69-65 on Jan. 28.
