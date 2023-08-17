BEEBE — Beebe football coach Chris Gunter ended last Friday’s practice with Media Day, a time set aside to allow a celebration of the ending of the long hot summer day of practice with individual team pictures, some time to take deep breaths, step back and analyze the progress made by the Badgers and then smile for the camera.
Gunter said that the first two weeks of football practice are the hardest part of the season because every player, every coach and even the team’s staff member has to get up before dawn and get to the indoor practice building and begin the routine of practice. It is not the most glamorous time of the season.
“Every day it gets monotonous, they are getting tired of hitting each other and getting tired of doing the same old thing,” Gunter said. “We are getting flashes and we are hoping to see more flashes consistently that will make us a better team. We obviously don’t expect to be at our peak for the ‘23 season yet but if we continue to get 1 percent better every day and keep stacking bricks on bricks, we will get where we want to be.”
Gunter said it is about the Badgers getting better at dealing with the team’s success on the field but also by being able to deal with the mistakes by learning to set the football back down on the ground, get back to the huddle, call a new play, get up to the line of scrimmage and not dwell on the error.
Gunter wants the Badgers not to look so surprised when the hard work pays off with a good play developing into a great play, giving the Badgers confidence.
Confidence that the Badgers can score points and trust players to make tackles but also that can lead to better team chemistry and when plays do go wrong and, according to Gunter they will, not to panic and not give up on your teammate.
Confidence can lead the Badgers into being a disciplined team and to better communication in the huddle, on the line and from the sideline. Confidence and discipline will eliminate the pre-snap penalties with better understanding through better communication.
“Discipline: there are a variety of ways of stressing the pre-set penalties; there is no excuse for that,” Gunter said. “Don’t be lined up offside, defense key the ball and don’t jump offside. The pre-snap penalties is what kills football teams. Obviously, we are no different.”
Penalties are part of the game. There are not too many teams that can play without an infraction, Gunter said, and as a coaching staff you are able to take penalties like holding and interference and make that into a teaching moment.
Gunter likes discipline to control the game with strong offensive line play that can open up holes in the opponent’s defense and release the Badgers running attack.
Leading the way for the Badgers after suffering a hand injury in the third game of last season is junior quarterback Mason Harbin,
“Harbin has taken control of it; he has done better at his assignment reads, pre-snap deals, just the regular offense is getting better,” Gunter said. “It is all really new to him. Even though he is 6-2 and is 225 and he looks like a grown man, he is a junior and he broke his hand last year [and] he didn’t get any of those quarterback reps that I would have loved for him to get to build. Even though he is a junior, his football mind is a sophomore.”
The running attack for the Badgers will include the Badgers quarterback with the option to hand the ball off to a committee of running backs that each has a different style.
The ground attack for the Badgers will feature Madden Harbin, a running back who is a power runner and he is going to be a load getting to the hole. He has good vision once he gets to the hole and he is hard to stop between the tackles. Senior running back Sam Moore is a combination of power and speed and he has the ability to slide off either tackle. Chanston White is a running back that is a slimmer running back and he will be the speed runner to get to the edges and turn up field.
Gunter said that the success of Beebe’s offense begins at the line of scrimmage with the execution of assignments by the offensive linemen. Leading the Badgers offensive line are senior left tackle Michael Hundley and senior offensive lineman Gus Wagley, who started at guard last season but had to switch to center to finish the year, and Jose Wilson is a senior who will be counted on to solidify the offensive line.
Gunter said to describe Beebe’s style of football is that they are a group of players that are gritty and they will play hard for 48 minutes. A style of football that is to be relentless in every phase of the game and that the opposition will know that they were in a football game.
“Every team is different but this team in particular is gritty,” Gunter said. “Gritty and relentless with effort and play with integrity and toughness. This is a gritty group from the defensive side; the defensive staff have put together a group always flying to the ball. I am hoping the offensive linemen learn to be a gritty unit.”
Beebe will open the 2023 football season Friday night, Aug. 25, against Jacksonville beginning at 7 p.m. and Gunter is hoping that the Badgers style of football will be relentless enough and they will return to the city of Beebe with a win.
