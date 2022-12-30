BEEBE — A successful opening round for the Beebe Badgers was followed by a 56-26 loss to a sharp-shooting Greenbrier team in the semifinal round of the Badger Holiday Classic on Thursday.
The Badgers (5-10) handled business against Palestine Wheatley in the final game of the first round on Wednesday to win in a blowout, but the Panthers were determined to deny the tournament hosts from making it to the finals with a barrage of three-point baskets from the second quarter on to win decisively. Beebe wrapped up tournament play on Friday against Searcy in a late afternoon game after our deadlines.
“They’re a mature, experienced basketball team,” Beebe coach Matt O’Conner said of Greenbrier. “They execute their offense, and defensively, they make you work. We struggled to get things going, we couldn’t finish at the rim, and we missed some opportunities at the free-throw line. It all at added up and we got a little frustrated, and never got it turned around.
“Our first-round game, we picked up our pressure, and were able to turn it in the third quarter with effort and defensive intensity. I felt we were maybe a little more ready to play than what Palestine Wheatley was. But again, it’s hard to talk too much after tonight’s game.”
The Badgers will return to 5A-Central Conference play this coming week, currently 1-1 in league play. In one of the toughest conferences in the entire state, the Badgers will look for more wins like the 49-46 victory over Catholic just before the Christmas break.
“You’ve got teams like Sylvan Hills, Jacksonville, Parkview,” O’Conner said. “They are all very good. Vilonia joined our conference. It’s a tough ball game every night out.”
Lady Badgers
The Beebe Lady Badgers opened up tournament play in spectacular fashion with a dominating 44-7 drubbing of Palestine Wheatley in the first round of the Badger Holiday Classic on Wednesday night. It also marked the first win of the season for Beebe, now 1-9 after a semifinals loss to Hot Springs on Thursday night.
