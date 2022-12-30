schettler

Beebe senior guard Hunter Schettler dishes the ball to a teammate on the low block against Greenbrier in the semifinal round of the Badger Holiday Classic on Thursday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

BEEBE — A successful opening round for the Beebe Badgers was followed by a 56-26 loss to a sharp-shooting Greenbrier team in the semifinal round of the Badger Holiday Classic on Thursday.

The Badgers (5-10) handled business against Palestine Wheatley in the final game of the first round on Wednesday to win in a blowout, but the Panthers were determined to deny the tournament hosts from making it to the finals with a barrage of three-point baskets from the second quarter on to win decisively. Beebe wrapped up tournament play on Friday against Searcy in a late afternoon game after our deadlines.

