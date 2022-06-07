BEEBE — Former Beebe Badgers basketball coach Roger Franks said he is looking forward to seeing what his former player, Rylie Marshall, will do in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Marshall, an all-state performer for the Badgers, will be a member of the East squad, which takes on the West on June 25 at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.
“To be able to play in the all-star game, you’ve got to deserve it,” Franks said. “He 100 percent deserves it. He plays the game the right way. Everybody talks about how great a shooter he is. He’s got tremendous range. He can also go get a shot and finish at the rim.
“Probably what people don’t talk about is how well he defends. I wouldn’t be surprised if he does something that doesn’t happen a lot in the all-star game. That is to take some charges. That’s just who he is. I know that’s who he was for us, and I know that’s who he will be for Coach [Jeff] Morgan at Harding next year.
“He just plays the game the right way. He’s fun to watch.”
During his senior year, Marshall averaged 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Marshall, who previously played for his father Ryan, is excited to be picked for the all-star game.
“It’s a huge honor to be selected,” he said. “Only a couple of guys from Beebe have ever been selected for this game.”
Marshall said he’s played basketball for as “long as I could put a ball in my hands.”
“Playing basketball for Beebe was special,” he said. “I grew up there, watching my dad coach there when I was younger, and I always wanted to be one of the greatest to play there.”
Ryan Marshall coached the Badgers for 11 years. He was athletic director for the Beebe School District this past season.
“Playing for my dad … he pushed me in ways nobody else could because he was my dad, but my coach at the same time,” Rylie Marshall said. “He helped me in a lot of ways and challenged me every day in some aspects of the game. Then having Coach Franks as a coach my senior year, I know God put him in my life for a reason.
“Having him [Franks] as my coach, I learned a lot. He challenged me to be a leader and be the best leader I could be towards others and leave no regrets.”
Marshall was also a member of the Beebe Badgers golf team.
“I play golf because of the competitive part, and everyone else in my family plays it, so I was always around it.”
Marshall will continue his playing career at Harding University this coming school year.
“I picked Harding because they were the first to reach out, and that meant a lot to me,” he said.”I’ve seen what they have accomplished before, and I want to be a part of something big there.”
