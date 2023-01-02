The Vilonia Eagles easily took the tournament championship with a trio of decisive victories against Southwest, Searcy and Greenbrier, downing the Panthers 57-29 in the championship finals on Friday night. The Lady Eagles were equally dominate during the three-day tourney, knocking off Hot Springs Lakeside 67-40 in the title game to give VHS the Classic sweep.
The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats won two of their three games at the tournament, downing Searcy, losing to eventual champs Vilonia in the second round and winning Friday’s third-place game against tourney host Beebe 51-17. The Lady ‘Cats are now 9-4 on the season and return to 3A-6 Conference play tonight when they host Bald Knob at Harris Gym. The Wildcats and Bulldogs boys teams will also face off tonight.
The Searcy Lions also went 2 for 3 during the tournament, defeating Harding Academy in round one. Their semifinals loss to Vilonia ended a six-game winning streak for the Lions, but the Wayne Herren coached team did get some payback on host Beebe in the third-place game on Friday in a 50-46 victory. The Badgers won their earlier meeting back on Nov. 21. The Lions are now 10-5 and will resume 5A-East Conference play on Friday at Paragould along with the Lady Lions.
It was also a successful tournament for the Lady Lions with two wins, including a 52-35 blowout victory over Wynne on Friday to finish at the top of the consolation bracket in fifth place. Lady Lions head coach Kim Sitzmann noted how much depth was developing on her bench throughout the tournament, and the steady progress made by a number of her younger players. The Lady Lions are now 9-5 on the season.
Both Beebe teams won their opening-round games in the tournament against the Palestine Wheatley boys and girls teams. Both also fell in the semifinals matchups and on the final day of the tournament against the Searcy boys and Harding Academy girls. The Badgers and Lady Badgers will not be in action again until Jan. 10 when they host Vilonia teams for the 5A-Central Conference schedule.
In the someone-had-to-to-win-it finals on Friday morning, Palestine-Wheatley’s girls team defeated Earle for their second victory of the season. The Patriots boys went winless in the tournament as both teams combined for a 1-5 record over the three days. The Earle team had three players out with injuries or illnesses, which left them with five kids to take to the court. One of those players had to sit out the final quarter against Searcy on Thursday morning, resulting 4-on-4 court play during the final eight minutes.
