The Vilonia Eagles easily took the tournament championship with a trio of decisive victories against Southwest, Searcy and Greenbrier, downing the Panthers 57-29 in the championship finals on Friday night. The Lady Eagles were equally dominate during the three-day tourney, knocking off Hot Springs Lakeside 67-40 in the title game to give VHS the Classic sweep.

The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats won two of their three games at the tournament, downing Searcy, losing to eventual champs Vilonia in the second round and winning Friday’s third-place game against tourney host Beebe 51-17. The Lady ‘Cats are now 9-4 on the season and return to 3A-6 Conference play tonight when they host Bald Knob at Harris Gym. The Wildcats and Bulldogs boys teams will also face off tonight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.