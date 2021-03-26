MAYFLOWER -- It was close for a little while!
Harding Academy closed out the day of baseball at the Pinkett-Mezza Baseball Tournament being hosted by Mayflower High School, unfortunately for the Wildcats they could not celebrate with a win over Star City High School.
The Star City offense took advantage of some bad bounces of the baseball that created some offense for the Bulldogs, when it looked like that there was no opportunity for any runs.
Harding Academy dropped below the .500 mark overall with a 14-7 loss to the Bulldogs, but 3A-2 Conference play begins for the Wildcat on Tuesday at home against Bald Knob.
Wildcats coach Alex Smith called upon junior starting pitcher Gavin Alveti, who throws a hard, side-arm fastball and has command of that pitch.
“He is a leader for us,” Smith said. “I told Gavin that he was on a pitch count today, but he went out there and competed and he will be ready Tuesday. But I was happy with what I saw from him. He is a deceptive; he is tough to hit; he can come over the top but he is out to the side; he is tough to hit.”
In the first inning, the Bulldogs took advantage of a throwing error from Alveti trying to pick off Star City junior shortstop Max Reese. Star City was able to push across two runs, but the Wildcats showed that they were ready at the plate and were able to score a run in the bottom of the first.
Alverti worked out of trouble in the second inning, getting out of a bases-loaded jam with only one run being scored and giving the Wildcats offense an opportunity to take advantage of the Bulldogs' defensive mistakes. He finished the night after working four innings, giving up six hits and seven runs and striking out five batters.
Harding Academy scored three runs in the second inning, led by the one-out double hit by sophomore shortstop Levi Lang, who took an inside fastball thrown by Bulldog’s starting pitcher Noah Nobel.
The bad bounces that Smith explained against his defense appeared which caused the Wildcats to surrender two runs and the lead as the Bulldogs were able to tie the score.
“It was a lot of really some tough plays that kind of bounced basically their way,” Smith said. “Baseball is a funny game. I would not say that we played bad defense but it was just a lot of tough plays.”
Harding Academy showed character as the Wildcats tried to catch the Bulldogs, but the miscues were too much to overcome.
“I love that our group of guys just keep playing,” Smith said. “If they would have let us play two more hours, we would have just kept playing and playing. The attitude that they have is that they are relentless.”
Star City coach Brent Noble said that his team did some nice things at the plate and was able to take advantage of some of the opportunities that the Bulldogs had to score some runs.
“We have a resilient bunch with a good mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores,” Noble said. “They made things happen by playing hard.”
