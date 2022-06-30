PITTSBURGH (AP) — Backup catcher Michael Perez had three home runs, rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back shots and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Thursday night.
It was the first multi-homer game of Perez's five-year career. He also doubled his season home run total.
Perez hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Brent Suter (1-2) to break a 3-3 tie. He added another two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-4 before connecting again for a solo shot in the eighth to increase the lead to 8-4.
"Three really good swings," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "He didn't miss any of them. He got all of them. The thing is, we needed every one of them. What a great night for him."
The outburst came one day after the Pirates' Bryan Reynolds had a three-homer game in a win at Washington. Suwinski homered three times June 19 in a victory over San Francisco.
The Pirates had three players have three-homer games in the same month for the first time in the franchise's 140-year history.
"Hopefully, it's a contagious bug of three-homer games that is going around," winning pitcher JT Brubaker said with a smile. "I'm happy for Mikey. He always does a good job behind the plate, and I think a night like this made it easier for him to call the game."
Perez went 4 for 5 to set a career-high for hits and raise his batting average to .169. He finished with five RBIs as the Pirates ended their eight-game losing streak against Milwaukee that dated to last season.
"I always believe in myself, that I can do my best every day," Perez said. "To be a part of this and the win, it feels good."
The Brewers scored three runs in the ninth inning to pull to 8-7. Willy Adames hit an RBI double, Rowdy Tellez drove in a run with a ground out and Kolten Wong hit a two-out run-scoring single off diving first baseman Michael Chavis.
Rookie Yerry De Los Santos then relieved closer David Bednar with runners on first and third and retired Luis Urias on a pop fly for his second career save, both coming in the last two days.
Cruz and Suwinski homered in the second inning to put the Pirates ahead 3-0. They became the first Pittsburgh rookies to go back-to-back since Brandon Moss and Andy LaRoche in 2008.
Cruz's shot was measured at 431 feet and Suwinski's at 412. Suwinski was 2 for 3 with a walk.
Pittsburgh finished June with 44 homers, its most in a calendar month since 2007.
Brubaker (2-7) pitched six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Andrew McCutchen had two doubles among his three hits while driving in two runs but couldn't keep the NL Central-leading Brewers' four-game winning streak from ending. The 2013 NL MVP is hitting .350 in his last 22 games following a 1-for-40 slide.
Wong, Christian Yelich and Jace Peterson added two hits apiece for Milwaukee. Adames drove in two runs.
Brewers starter Adrian Houser left the game with right elbow tightness in the third inning. He was charged with three runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Houser said the initial tests taken of the elbow were encouraging. He will undergo an MRI on Friday in Milwaukee.
"Hopefully, I'll be back in a couple of days, just get the inflammation out of there and be ready to go," Houser said.
After walking Daniel Vogelbach with one out, Houser was visited on the mound by manager Craig Counsell and an athletic trainer. Houser then left following a brief conversation and was relieved by Suter.
Houser has struggled in recent weeks. Prior to Thursday, he had gone 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA in his last six starts. He's 4-8 with a 4.72 ERA overall this season.
After the Pirates went ahead 3-0 on the back-to-back homers off Houser, the Brewers rallied to tie the score. Yelich tripled home a run and scored on Adames' groundout in the third inning and Omar Narvaez hit an RBI double in the fourth.
Perez's first homer put the Pirates ahead for good and his second, which came off Jason Alexander, gave them cushion after Luis Urias' groundout in the sixth got the Brewers within a run. Perez then put the capper on his big game by connecting against Jandel Gustave.
All three home runs carried into the right-field stands.
ASTROS 2, YANKEES 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run double early and Houston held on for a win over New York.
Thursday's game completes a stretch for the Astros of nine straight games against New York teams. Houston went 3-2 against the major league-leading Yankees and swept four games with the Mets, who had baseball's second best record before being overtaken by the Astros.
The Yankees were in town for just one game to make up part of a series that was scrapped because of the lockout. They'll complete the series with a doubleheader here July 21.
Houston starter Luis García (6-5) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for his third straight win. Ryan Pressly struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.
The Astros had a chance to pad the lead, but the third inning ended on an odd play after a malfunction of New York starter Luis Severino's PitchCom device. Tucker saw Severino was distracted from third base and tried to sneak home, but Severino threw him out.
Severino (4-3) yielded three hits and two runs in six innings. Anthony Rizzo hit a solo homer for the Yankees in the sixth inning.
GUARDIANS 5, TWINS 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Tyler Thornburg (0-2) and Cleveland beat Minnesota for its second straight walk-off win.
José Ramírez drew a leadoff walk, the 10th allowed by Minnesota. Josh Naylor's groundout moved Ramírez to second and Owen Miller flied out. Giménez followed with his game-winner. The Guardians lead the majors with 17 last at-bats wins, including six against the rival Twins.
The Twins failed to hold a 6-3 lead in the 10th inning on Wednesday night, when the Guardians scored four times and won the game on Naylor's two-run homer.
Emmanuel Clase (2-2) pitched the ninth for Cleveland.
BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 1
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Santiago Espinal each hit two-run home runs, Yuseki Kukuchi struck out a season-high eight over six innings to snap a seven-start winless streak and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.
Hernández hit his eighth homer in the second, and Espinal went deep in the seventh, his sixth. Both homers came off Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (0-4).
Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs had been set to start against Toronto on Friday but instead left the team and was put on the Family Medical Emergency List. Rays infielder Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 11th.
Kikuchi (3-4) allowed one run and four hits over six innings, his longest outing since his previous win, May 16 against Seattle. He went 0-3 with a 7.30 in the seven starts between victories.
PHILLIES 14, BRAVES 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber finished off the month with another June homer, Darick Hall went deep twice and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep with a rout of Atlanta.
Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos also homered for the Phillies, who reached a season high in runs despite missing star Bryce Harper for the fourth straight game. The 2021 NL MVP is out indefinitely after having surgery on his broken left thumb Wednesday.
Adam Duvall and Michael Harris II went deep for the defending champion Braves, who ended June with a 21-6 mark to equal the most victories in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.
Aaron Nola (5-5) allowed four runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in seven innings. The Phillies pulled away with seven runs and six hits in the second off Ian Anderson (6-5).
CUBS 15, REDS 7
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and Chicago beat Cincinnati.
The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (4-6) pitched six innings of six-hit ball and tied a season high with seven strikeouts. Hendricks has allowed two runs in his last 13 1/3 innings.
Joey Votto continued his dominance of Hendricks by hitting a solo home run in the sixth. Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (4-2) allowed a career-high seven runs in 2 1/3 innings.
