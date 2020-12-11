A first-half defensive struggle turned into a Harding Academy Wildcats mercy rule as they now look to defend last year’s 3A state title next Saturday night after defeating the Glen Rose Beavers 35-7 in the semifinals at First Security Stadium on Friday.
Harding Academy will play the McGehee Owls for the state title at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 19.
The atmosphere inside First Security Stadium on Friday had a big fight feel. It was louder than it had been all season and you could feel that both sides knew what was at stake in this game.
“Our student section was tremendous,” Harding Academy coach Neal Evans said. “Everyone feels the excitement of knowing it’s a semifinal game. Glen Rose turned out and they were loud. It felt like it should.”
Points were at a premium in the first half.
It was a much different game than the one the Wildcats played last week when running back Andrew Miller had four touchdowns in the first quarter and seemed to be able to run through the Booneville defense with no problem.
The Glen Rose defense stayed tight and was more disciplined in their running lanes and did not allow big runs to happen at all in the first half.
Carter Neal had a big game for Harding Academy, though, making several big catches that helped the Wildcats pull away.
“Our practice this week was phenomenal,” Neal said. “I felt confident that we would pull away in the second half.”
For Harding Academy, its defense did exactly what it has done all season and that was swarm to the ball.
“Our defensive staff did a tremendous job putting together a plan again this week,” Evans said. “Coming off a flexbone offense the week before and then come out and play Glen Rose who is so multiple on offense. For our staff to put a plan together against them is really awesome.”
On the second play of the game, Harding Academy’s defense forced a fumble and recovered and had an early scoring opportunity on the Beavers’ side of the field.
The Wildcats were unable to score but the tone was set early.
They were able to get off one big play in the first half and it was a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Caden Sipe to Miller with 4:19 left in the quarter. Harding had the 7-0 lead at the end of the first off of that score and Kyle Ferrie’s extra point.
The only other score in the first half came on a Harding Academy drive late in the second quarter. The drive started at the Harding Academy 16 and then slowly but surely the Wildcats ran and pushed their way down the field against a stout Beavers defense. Ty Dugger had a couple of catches on the drive that kept that helped Sipe and the offense stay on the field.
“When they put me in the big moment I usually come up with the ball,” Dugger said.
The Beavers gave up their second big play of the half on a pass from Sipe to Jackson Fox to set the Wildcats up at the Glen Rose 9-yard line.
Sipe attempted to punch it in on a 4-yard run a few plays later with 53 seconds left in the half, but he fumbled and offensive lineman Elijah Swindle caught the ball in the air and ran into the end zone to give the Wildcats the 14-0 halftime lead after the Ferrie extra point.
Harding came out quickly in the second half and seemed to have made an adjustment. Sipe with 11:36 in the third quarter ran 43 yards for a touchdown.
A penalty was assessed on Harding Academy after Sipe waved at Glen Rose before scoring. It didn’t matter as the score counted and the Wildcats started to show their dominance at 21-0.
The defense for Harding Academy continued to be a major factor in the second half causing fumbles and punts that set up the offense in great field position.
Glen Rose’s defense held Harding Academy in the red zone to a third-and-1 at the 1 before Miller was able to muscle his way in for a touchdown with 8:09 left in third quarter. The extra was blocked but Harding Academy could see War Memorial coming with a 27-0 lead in the third.
With 2:38 left in the third, Sipe scored on a 15-yard run. The Wildcats converted a two-point conversion that brought on the mercy rule.
