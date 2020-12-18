The Harding Academy Wildcats look to become back-to-back state football champions for the first time in more than 40 years Saturday, when they play McGehee for the 3A title inside Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium at 6:40 p.m.
The last time Harding Academy won back-to-back titles came in the 1976-77 seasons.
“It makes it a little extra special, not just going back but doing it amongst COVID and overcoming all those things,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “This is for all the former Wildcats and for everybody who loves Wildcat football. This is for them.”
The Wildcats have looked dominant up to this point, having only lost one game this season, against perennial Memphis powerhouse Briarcrest Christian early in the season.
The journey for the Wildcats to reach this point has involved a lot of travel. Due to COVID-19, Harding Academy only had five home games all year, with three of the five coming in the playoffs.
Despite the challenges, seven games that the Wildcats have played this season have reached the mercy rule.
However, to get the repeat even though the offense has been dominant, it cannot wait around in the championship game, according to senior Ty Dugger.
“We need to get rolling faster on offense,” Dugger said.
The Wildcats have looked like a well-oiled machine, though, that has everything it needs to repeat.
The offensive line has been the big story all year being able to protect quarterback Caden Sipe as well as give lanes for running backs like Andrew Miller. Miller coming into the championship game has over 1,000 yards rushing on the season and 33 touchdowns on the season.
The Owls look to spoil the repeat coming off a close victory over Hoxie, 20-18 in a downpour last Friday night.
McGehee is 12-0 on the season and 5-0 in the 3A-6 Conference. It has put up impressive scores all season while holding its opponents to very little.
Between the Owls’ defense and the high-octane offense of the Wildcats something will have to give Saturday night.
