The Harding Academy Wildcats may not hit it as hard as many football programs around the state during the spring, but now that the dog days of summer are here, the real work begins for the three-time defending 3A state champions.
The Wildcats reported back from dead week 52 strong as head coach Neil Evans and the coaching staff put the team through its paces early Monday morning. It was a helmets-only practice that focused on passing and 7-on-7 style play and also made time for a run through with the junior-high squad.
There was no spring camp to speak of for the Wildcats, who returned to the practice field in June. And following the mandated dead week to begin the month of July, the meter is now running for Evans with the Aug. 26 season opener at Valley View now closing in on his team.
“It's been really good for them to get away from it for a while; it's been really good for the coaches to get away from it as well,” Evans said. “But we're seven weeks out from our first game. Every day you are getting a little bit closer, so there is a sense of urgency. I know our staff knows it, but I think our players recognize it too. I've been very pleased with how we look coming back. Our attitude – it seems like guys are excited to be here.”
The no-spring-practice philosophy is tough to argue considering the fact that Harding Academy has had the most successful football program in any classification over the past four years. For Evans, it's all about getting players engaged at the right time.
“We don't have spring football,” Evans said. “We train year round, but these guys haven't practiced from June when we started since last December. So there is a gap there, and I think that's good. That makes the guys fresh and not so burned out.”
One thing that's already been settled for the Wildcats heading into the 2022 season is team captains. Wide receiver Landon Koch, a 6-2, 170 lb. three-year returning starter, and defensive end Wyatt Simmons, a 6-3, 190 lb. returning starter, have been selected as team captains for Harding Academy. As far as overall numbers, there were 52 players dressed out for practice on Monday, a number Evans is very pleased with as fall approaches.
“It's been fantastic,” Evans said. “That's the most we've ever had. I feel pretty good about that number.”
The season opener at Valley View is non-conference, but considering the fact that the Blazers handed the Wildcats their only loss of the entire 2021 season, it goes without saying it's a game Evans and staff are taking seriously. The goal for Evans and his staff is to get everyone coached up by Aug. 26 while also avoiding any kind of burn out.
“It's about finding balance,” Evans said. “I think it's about trying not to peak too early. Everybody wants to be ready for that first game, naturally, but I think there's a balance between getting ready for that first game and peaking too early. That takes a pretty conscious effort by our staff to recognize that push-pull of trying to keep that whole thing balanced.”
The Wildcats have been a 3A program since the classification realignment back in the early 2000s, but for 2022, they are moving up to Class 4A, more specifically the 4A-2 Conference. That will feature league opponents such as Stuttgart, Cave City and Lonoke, and will also reintroduce local league rivalries such as Bald Knob, Riverview and Heber Springs.
Regardless of classification, the tradition and record of success for Harding Academy makes them a target for opponents, who are always looking to down a powerhouse team. It can give an opponent what is seemingly added intensity, but for Evans, it's the ability to match anyone's intensity regardless of the situation that matters. In fact, the head Wildcat prefers to downplay the reputation of success his team has garnered and focus instead on what's ahead of them.
“It's not something we ever talk about,” Evans said. “I think the fact that we don't ever talk about it doesn't give a lot of life to it if that makes sense. It's not something I think about on a daily basis and I don't think our guys do either. We just try to work really hard and give ourselves a chance to compete at a high level. I don't know if there's something magical about it or not, but it feels like there is nothing magical – we just go out, go to work and try to do our jobs.”
