DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points while Dallas built a big first-half lead without much help from Luka Doncic, and the Mavericks returned from a weather-induced break with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Dallas was playing for the first time in eight days after two postponements because of a wintry weather blast in Texas. Kristaps Porzingis didn't play after showing up on the injury report the day of the game with back stiffness.
"I guess those eight days really helped," Hardaway said after going 7 of 11 from 3-point range. "We didn't know when we were going to play leading up to this point. Everybody just made sure they stayed locked in, made sure they took care of their bodies."
Doncic scored 14 of his 21 points after halftime in his first game since the soon-to-be 22-year-old became the first Dallas player to be voted an All-Star starter in consecutive seasons. The Slovenian star's franchise record of 14 consecutive games with at least 25 points ended.
Two nights after falling behind by 31 at halftime in a 31-point loss to Phoenix, the Grizzlies were down 23 in the second quarter after scoring a season low for any quarter and trailing 26-13 after the first.
Ja Morant had 22 points and nine assists. Tyus Jones scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter, when he was 4 of 5 from the field while his teammates went 2 of 20.
The NBA's leading team in field goal percentage coming in shot 24% in the first quarter and 39% for the game. Memphis was just 6 of 31 from 3-point range (19%) in its fifth game since the previous time Dallas played Feb. 14. Now the Grizzlies get two days off.
"I'm not going to use fatigue as an excuse," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "Obviously we played a lot of games in a short amount of time and we found some ways to win ballgames even when our offense was struggling. These game reps are huge, but also these practice reps are going to be huge for us."
Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Josh Richardson added 17 for the Mavericks, who improved to 6-2 since a six-game losing streak that put them close to the bottom of the Western Conference.
SUNS 132, TRAIL BLAZERS 100
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and Phoenix kept rolling with a lopsided win over Portland.
It was the largest margin of victory this season for the Suns, who have won nine of 10.
Portland has lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.
Booker had 17 points in the first quarter and 22 by halftime. He finished 12 of 17 from the field and 8 for 8 at the free throw line.
Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 24 points.
BULLS 120, ROCKETS 100
HOUSTON (AP) — Coby White scored 24 points and Chicago used a big third quarter to pull away from short-handed Houston.
Zach LaVine scored 14 of Chicago's 46 third-quarter points, finishing with 21, and the Bulls outscored the Rockets by 20 in the period to break open a tight game.
David Nwaba had 22 points off the bench to lead Houston, which has lost eight straight. The Rockets had their previous two games postponed because of a winter storm and subsequent utility outages in the Houston area.
Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points with 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of five.
