NEW YORK (AP) — UConn welcomed Geno Auriemma back to the bench and Azzi Fudd to its lineup in a rout of St. John's.
Fudd scored 15 points in her first game in a month after injuring her right knee as the fourth-ranked Huskies routed St. John's 82-52 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.
Auriemma had missed the Huskies' previous two games because he wasn't feeling well. He also missed two games while sick in December. The 68-year-old coach is also grieving the death of his 91-year-old mother in early December.
"He said he was coming on the trip, that's when I knew," said associate head coach Chris Dailey who filled in for Auriemma in the postgame media session. "I just wanted to make sure he was in a good place and he should come back and he was ready to come back. He assured me he was."
The Hall of Fame coach had been likely to miss a third game as the Huskies were set to play DePaul last Sunday, but that game was postponed when UConn (14-2, 7-0 Big East) didn't have enough available players due to injuries. It will be made up on Jan. 23.
Fudd, a sophomore guard who came in averaging 20.6 points, injured her knee against Notre Dame on Dec. 4 and missed the next eight games. She had been cleared to resume playing about two weeks ago.
"It's been a progression. She's looked really good and a matter of feeling more comfortable and she's done that," Dailey said. "We thought today was going to be the day."
Fudd played 20 minutes and said that unlike last year when she came back from a foot injury quickly, she wanted to make sure her knee was fully healthy before playing.
"The knee I feel like it's a lot more serious than my foot last year," Fudd said. "I didn't have any prep time before I came back (last year). Wanted to make sure I was ready."
UConn also got back Aaliyah Edwards (foot) but still was without Ayanna Patterson (concussion), Caroline Ducharme (concussion), Paige Bueckers (knee) and Ice Brady (knee).
Lou Lopez Senechal scored 20 points, making eight of her nine shots to lead the Huskies. Dorka Juhasz added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Edwards finished with 15 points.
Kadaja Bailey scored 17 points to lead St. John's (14-2, 5-2).
"Obviously always a difficult game when you're playing a team of this nature," St. John's coach Joe Tartamella said. "I was pleased with the way we competed. We had a couple stretches where we played with a lot more energy than we played all year, specifically in the third."
Fudd checked into the game midway through the first quarter and made an immediate impact as the Huskies built a 17-11 lead by the end of the period. They blew the game open in the second, outscoring the Red Storm 24-9 to go up by 21 at the half.
NO. 15 IOWA STATE 67, KANSAS STATE 56
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead Iowa State over Kansas State.
Ashley Joens finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Denae Fritz had 14 points and seven boards and Lexi Donarski made four 3-pointers for Iowa State (11-3, 3-1 Big 12). Donarski was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points.
The Cyclones will be without Stephanie Soares, who averages 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game, for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced on Monday.
Jaelyn Glenn had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Kansas State (12-5, 1-3). She was 5 of 10 from the field while the rest of her teammates were a combined 15 of 50.
NO. 12 IOWA 93, NORTHWESTERN 64
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as Iowa coasted to a win over Northwestern.
Monika Czinano scored 18 points for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team's eight 3-pointers.
Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-6), who have lost five straight and are 0-6 against ranked teams. Northwestern shot 36% (24 of 66) and was outrebounded 41-29.
OKLAHOMA STATE 70, NO. 18 BAYLOR 65
WACO, Texas (AP) — Lior Garzon scored 18 points, Naomi Alnatas had 11 of her 17 in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma State ended its 13-game losing streak against Baylor.
Terryn Milton had 10 points for the Cowgirls (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference).
Ja'Mee Asberry had 19 points and Sarah Andrews 16 for the Bears (12-4, 3-1), who were the last unbeaten team in league play.
NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 89, TEXAS TECH 79
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 20 points, reaching the mark for the fourth straight game, and Oklahoma beat Texas Tech.
Skylar Vann finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Taylor Robertson scored 10 for Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12). Liz Scott and Madi Williams each added 13 points. Williams became the first Sooner to eclipse 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.
Bre'Amber Scott scored 23 points and Bryn Gerlich had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3). Jasmine Shavers added 12 points.
NO. 25 VILLANOVA 71, DEPAUL 64
CHICAGO (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Villanova held off DePaul.
Christina Dalce added 13 points for the Wildcats (15-3, 6-1 Big East) and Maddie Burke had 11.
Aneesah Morrow scored 28 points and had 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-7, 3-2) and Jorie Allen had 15. ___
