The Augusta Boxing Club will conduct a sign up and resume practice Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Laura Conner Gym, 206 Sycamore, Augusta.
The Club accepts Boys 8 and up. Practices are conducted Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights at 6 p.m.
There is No charge for youth under 19. However members must register with USABoxing.
For more information, contact Bryon Hurford at (870) 919-1912 after 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.