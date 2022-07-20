JONESBORO, Ark. (7/20/22) – Arkansas State senior running back Johnnie Lang was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Wednesday.
The prestigious honor is annually awarded to the nation’s top college running back. Lang is one of 74 players from across the nation to receive a spot on the watch list for the award.
The Red Wolves have now had a player tabbed to the Doak Walker Award Watch List 10 consecutive seasons dating back to 2013.
Lang played in all 12 games last season, finishing the year ranked second on the team with 263 rushing yards on 65 carries. Lang was named a Phil Steele and PFF First Team All-Sun Belt punt returner. He led the Red Wolves with 124 punt return yards on 15 attempts, including a 63-yard return for a touchdown against Tulsa. He led the Sun Belt Conference with a punt return average of 8.3 yards per return.
A 2022 Preseason Athlon First Team All-Sun Belt punt returner and Phil Steele Second Team All-Sun Belt selection at the same position, this marks three preseason honors for Lang.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Director will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Section Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.
The recipient of the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of others students of the same classification.
