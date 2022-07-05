JONESBORO — Entering his first season at the helm of the Arkansas State volleyball program, head coach Brian Gerwig announced the 2022 schedule Tuesday.
A-State opens the season at home for the third year in a row, hosting Saint Louis, Mississippi Valley State and former Sun Belt foe Little Rock in its annual home tournament (Aug. 26-27) inside First National Bank Arena. In total, 11 home matches dot the calendar for Gerwig’s first season.
The Red Wolves then finish pre-conference play with three consecutive road tournaments, starting Sept. 2-3 with the Skyhawk Invitational hosted by UT Martin. There, A-State will tangle with the host Skyhawks as well as Western Illinois and Alabama A&M.
A trip to Muncie, Ind., is next on the docket (Sept. 9-10), where the Scarlet and Black will face Ball State, Green Bay and Alabama. The host Cardinals finished the 2021 season 30-4 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
For the final trio of non-conference matches, A-State travels to Nacogdoches, Texas, for a tournament hosted by Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 16-17). In addition to a match with the host Lady Jacks, the Red Wolves will also face Eastern Washington and new Division-I addition Texas A&M-Commerce.
A-State then returns home for the start of Sun Belt Conference play, opening with a pair of contests versus Georgia Southern (Sept. 23-24). The Red Wolves wrap up the busy month of September with two matches at Louisiana (Sept. 29-30).
A four-match home stand against 2021 league champion South Alabama (Oct. 6-7) and NIVC participant Troy (Oct. 14-15) begin October, followed by a four-match road swing. The road trip begins at first-year conference mate Southern Miss (Oct. 21-22), then a pair of matches at Texas State (Oct. 28-29).
The Red Wolves return home for their final two home bouts, hosting ULM (Nov. 4-5) before traveling to Sun Belt newcomer Marshall to conclude the regular season (Nov. 10-11).
The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship begins Nov. 16 in Foley, Ala., with the final set for Sunday, Nov. 20.
Season tickets start at $50 for general admission or $100 for courtside seats. Those interested in volleyball season tickets can log in to their ticket account or call the A-State Box Office at 870-972-2781.
The deadline to renew season tickets is August 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.